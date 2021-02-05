Global Drug-device Combination Product Markets Report 2020: Technology Roadmap And Growth Opportunity - Drug-eluting Stents, Drug-eluting Contact Lens, Drug-eluting Bandages, & Orthopedic Implants

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of Therapy: Technology Advances in Drug-device Combination Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Drug device combination products are aimed to provide targeted treatment, enable better drug delivery and improve the efficacy of the device and medicine. This research service (RS) showcases some of these emerging drug-device combination products including drug eluting stents and drug loaded /coated orthopedic implants under implantable drug-device combination and drug eluting lens and drug eluting bandages under non-implantable drug device combinations. The research service discusses the impact of these innovations, patents, technology roadmap and growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary1.1 Scope of the Research1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Key Findings 2.0 Industry Overview2.1 Drug-device Combination Products Improving Delivery of Drugs or Therapeutics Efficacy of the Device2.2 Segmentation of Drug-device Combination Based on Product Type2.3 Segmentation of Drug-device Combination Based on Application Type2.4 Growth Opportunity: Drug-device Combinations Improving Performance of Medical Devices2.5 Growth Opportunity: Drug-device Combination Improves Patients' Acceptance of Medication 3.0 Drug-device Combination Product: Innovation Tracker 3.1 Innovations in Drug-eluting Stents3.1.1 Drug-eluting Stent to Address the Challenge of in-stent Restenosis3.1.2 Sirolimus-eluting Coronary Stent with Ultrathin Strut3.1.3 Zotarolimus-eluting Coronary Stent System3.1.4 Paclitaxel-eluting Vascular Stent System3.1.5 Key Companies in Drug-eluting Stent Innovations3.1.6 The US Leads Patent Activity for Drug-eluting Stents3.1.7 Key Recent Patents in Drug-eluting Stents to Check3.2 Innovations in Drug-eluting Contact Lens3.2.1 Drug-eluting Lens Presenting Growth Opportunities to Replace Ocular Drug Delivery Systems3.2.2 Drug-eluting Clear Corneal Bandage Lens3.2.3 Antihistamine-releasing Contact Lens for Ocular Allergy3.2.4 Digital Printed Drug Layers on Contact Lens for Glaucoma Therapy3.2.5 Digital-eluting Lens for Treating Corneal Pathologies3.2.6 Moderate to Low Patent Activity of Drug-eluting Contact Lens with Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc., Showing High Activity3.2.7 Key Recent Drug-eluting Contact Lens Patents to Check3.3 Innovations in Drug-eluting Bandages3.3.1 Drug-eluting Wound Care Devices Provide Faster Healing and Eliminate Infections3.3.2 Chitosan-based Wound Dressing for Hemostatic Effect3.3.3 Kaolin-based Hemostatic Dressing for Emergency Medical Service3.3.4 Antimicrobial Impregnated Wound Care Dressings to Avoid Wound Infections3.3.5 Silver, Iodine, Copper Ions for Antimicrobial Activity in Wound Care Bandages3.3.6 IP Activity of Drug Releasing Wound Care Bandages/Dressings3.3.7 Key Recent Drug-eluting Kens Patents to Check3.4 Drug-eluting Orthopedic Implant3.4.1 Drug-eluting Orthopedic Implants Offering Better Osteointegration and Protection from Infection3.4.2 Calcium Scaffold Carrying Antibiotic for Infection Management3.4.3 Peptide-based Bone Graft for Faster Repair3.4.4. Doxycycline-eluting Synthetic Bone Substitute3.4.5 Key Research on Drug-coated Orthopedic Implants3.4.6 Patent Activity of Drug-loaded Orthopedic Devices Dominated by the US Patents3.4.7 Key Recent Drug Loaded Bone Scaffold Patents to Check 4.0 Emerging Technology Roadmap and Growth Opportunity4.1 Emerging Technology Roadmap of Drug-eluting Stents (DES)4.2 Future of Coronary Stents: Gene Eluting Stents to Overcome Restenosis and Late-stent Thrombosis Challenges4.3 Drug-eluting Lens Envisions Sensor Technology Convergence into its Product4.4 Smart Wound Dressing Including Sensor Technology Innovations4.5 Nanotechnology to Improve the Regenerative Properties of Drug-eluting Bone Scaffold4.6 Business Growth Opportunities - Patient Centric, Patient Specific, and Cost-effective Imaging Redefining Future of Therapy4.7 Strategic Imperatives for the Future of the Drug-device Combination Products 5.0 Key Industry Contacts

