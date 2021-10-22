Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring 3M, AstraZeneca, BD & Co, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, Insulet, Medtronic, Sulzer And West Pharmaceuticals Services

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drug Delivery Devices Market (2021-2026) by device type, route of administration, application, end-user, vehicle outlook, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis"...

The Global Drug Delivery Devices Market is estimated to be USD 22.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28.7 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%.Key factors, such as the rising geriatric population coupled with increasing chronic ailments such as diabetes, cancer, etc have led to a growth in drug delivery devices. The surge in non-communicable diseases has also led to the demand for non-invasive drug delivery methods. Additionally, the growth of biologics is significantly contributing to the drug delivery device market.However, factors such as drug recalls and biocompatibility issues with increased side effects are likely to restrain the market growth of drug delivery devices. Moreover, the time taken for approval of novel drugs is also likely to hamper the growth of drug delivery devices due to the subsequent delay in deliveries.

Recent Developments

3M has re-launched its drug delivery systems through Kindeva, a global contract manufacturing/ development firm focusing on drug delivery projects. This is the newly formed independent entity formed along with Altair post the sales of the drug delivery systems units to Altair Capital Partners for USD 650 Mn. - 4th May 2020

Bayer is venturing into an agreement with Exscientia for the identification and optimization of novel lead structures for potential drug candidates in treating cardiovascular and oncological diseases. - 22nd January 2020

By Device Type, the market is classified as smart pills, inhalers, drug-eluting stents, safety syringes, implantable drug delivery devices, transdermal patches, and others. Amongst all, the smart pills segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Route of Administration, the market is classified as Oral, Inhalation, Transdermal, Injectable, Ocular, Nasal, Topical, and Others. Amongst all, the oral route of administration is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Application, the market is classified as Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, and Others. Amongst all, the diabetes segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By End User, the market is classified as Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, Home Care Settings, and Others. Amongst all, the hospital segment holds the highest market share.

By Vehicle Outlook, the market is classified as a hydrogel, micelle, dendrimer, nanoparticle, liposomes, scaffold, niosomes, and mesoporous materials. Amongst all, the nanoparticle segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing geriatric population and rising ailments

Increasing demand for non-invasive drug-delivery methods

Growth in the biologics markets

Restraints

High cases of drug recalls

Biocompatibility issues

High time taken for approval of novel drugs

Opportunities

Growth in Nanotechnology and technological advancements

Growing R&D investments

Challenges

Inefficiencies in delivering poorly soluble drugs

Lack of trained professionals to administer the drugs

