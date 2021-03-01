Global Drone Delivery Service Market Report 2020: Market Anticipated To Reach $4,953.0 Million By 2030

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drone Delivery Service Market: Focus on Drone Type, Package Size, Range, and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Drone Delivery Service Market Anticipated to Reach $4,953.0 Million by 2030The drone delivery service market analysis projects that the market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.5% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global drone delivery service market with a share of 39% by value in 2023. Asia-Pacific, including the major countries, such as China, Japan, Singapore, and Korea are the most prominent regions for the drone delivery service market. In North America, the U.S. is expected to acquire a major market share in 2023 due to the increasing demand for fast last-mile deliveries.The global drone delivery service market has gained widespread importance owing to the growing demand for instant or same-day delivery globally, need of medical supply in remote areas, and contactless deliveries for hygienic purposes. However, consumer acceptance is a major challenge and drone sensitivity are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.In addition, the delivery drones are majorly used food delivery, e-commerce deliveries, postal deliveries, and medicine supply, among others. Further, the report also describes the opportunities for drone manufacturers based on their wing type, flight time, and payload capacity. Expert QuoteAccording to Deepshika Shukla, Research Associate, "The global drone delivery service market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the growing usage of delivery drones in emerging countries for fast, reliable, and low-cost last-mile delivery services. However, the lack of customer's acceptance toward autonomous technologies acts as a major challenge for the market. The rising demand for instant deliveries is expected to create viable opportunities for the drone delivery service market." Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the growth opportunities for drone delivery service for different applications and regions?

What is the revenue expected to be generated by different types of drone delivery service market during the forecast period 2023-2030?

What is the revenue expected to be generated by different regions such as North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) during the forecast period 2023-2030?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) during the forecast period 2023-2030? Which are the key companies currently operating in the drone delivery service market?

Which global factors are expected to impact the drone delivery service market in the next ten years?

What are the key developments by the drone delivery service market players?

Some of the key players in the global drone delivery service market include:

7-Eleven

Airbus SAS

Alibaba

Amazon Prime Air

Boeing

Cheetah Logistics Technology

DHL International GmBH

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Flirtey

FlyTrex

Wing Aviation LLC (Alphabet)

Manna Aero

Matternet Inc.

Rakuten Drone

Skycart Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

United Parcel Service

Zipline

Zomato

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics1.1 Market Drivers1.1.1 Increase in Demand for Faster Delivery1.1.2 Increasing Need for Contactless Deliveries for Safety Purposes1.2 Market Challenges1.2.1 Congested Airspace in Urban Areas and Inherent Risks1.2.2 Limited Battery Life of Aerial Delivery Drone1.3 Market Opportunities1.3.1 Advancements in Drone Technologies1.3.2 Drone Delivery Opening Up the New Market for Drone Management Industry 2 Competitive Insights2.1 Key Companies in the Global Drone Delivery Service Market2.2 Key Strategies and Developments2.2.1 Partnerships and Contracts2.2.2 Service Launches and Test Flights2.2.3 Other Key Developments2.3 Drone Regulations 3 Global Drone Delivery Service Market, 2023-20303.1 Assumptions and Limitations3.2 Market Overview 4 Global Drone Delivery Service Market (by Drone Type)4.1 Market Overview4.2 Rotor Wing4.3 Fixed Wing4.4 Hybrid Wing 5 Global Drone Delivery Service Market (by Package Size), 2023-20305.1 Market Overview5.2 Less Than 2kg5.3 2kg to 5kg5.4 More than 5kg 6 Global Drone Delivery Service Market (by Application), 2023-20306.1 Market Overview6.2 E-Commerce6.3 Medical Aids6.4 Food Delivery6.5 Others 7 Global Drone Delivery Service Market (by Range), 2023-20307.1 Market Overview7.2 Less Than or Equals to 25 Km7.3 More than 25 Km 8 Global Drone Delivery Service Market (by Region)8.1 Market Overview8.2 North America8.3 Europe8.4 Asia-Pacific8.5 Rest-of-the-World 9 Research Scope and Methodology9.1 Scope of the Report9.2 Global Drone Delivery Service Market Research Methodology 10 Appendix

