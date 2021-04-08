Global Drone Delivery Market To 2030 - Focus On Drone Receptacle, Drone Type, Package Size, Range, And Application

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drone Delivery Market: Focus on Drone Receptacle, Drone Type, Package Size, Range, and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2023 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The introduction of drones in the delivery service market has rapidly transformed the process of deliveries, further leading to a change in consumer behavior. Drones or autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are a popular option for last-mile deliveries, essentially parcels for remote or rural areas with less population density. Since it is expected that instant or same-day delivery will grow in the next ten years, door-to-door delivery has been a major area of research by several firms such as Google, DHL, UPS, and Amazon. Some of these companies have been testing drone delivery services since 2005 and are expected to launch their services by 2023.

The global drone delivery market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period 2023-2030. The drone delivery service market is majorly growing due to the increasing demand for instant deliveries, especially in the case of medical supplies and food essentials. Drone regulations and rapid advancements in technologies related to UAVs are also playing an important role in market growth. The growing need for healthcare deliveries such as blood samples and medicines, especially in remote areas or during any global epidemic, is also one of the major reasons behind the expected drift from traditional package delivery system to drone delivery services.

The report is a compilation of various segmentations, including market breakdown by application, by range, by drone type, and by package size. The report is based on discussions and interviews with the top management of several leading high throughput equipment manufacturers, tier 1 suppliers, and solution providers.

The global drone delivery market is not expected to play out the same way for every region, so this report segments the market accordingly and breaks down the industry geographically as follows: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Scope of the Report

The report constitutes an extensive study of the drone delivery market. It focuses largely on providing market information for drone delivery by covering different segments, by application, by range, by drone type, and by package size, and by region. In addition to this, the study focuses on the major driving forces, challenges, and growth opportunities for the market.

The major players have been identified on the basis of their revenue generation, geographical presence, and company developments. Details of company profiles have been included in order to understand the strategic behaviors of the market players. The drone delivery market is further explained and analyzed based on region, which has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Regional developments of the manufacturers and developments by governments is one of the factors based on which the growth rates of the countries have been calculated.

Key Companies in the Global Drone Delivery Market

The key market players in the drone delivery market include Airbus SA, Alibaba, Amazon, The Boeing Company, Cheetah Logistics Technology, DHL International GmbH, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, FlyTrex, Wing Aviation LLC, Manna Aero, Matternet Inc., Rakuten Drone, Skycart Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service, Zipline, and Zomato.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities behind the demand for the global Drone Delivery market during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

How has COVID-19 affected the growth of the global Drone Delivery market?

Who are the key players in the global Drone Delivery market, and what is the competitive benchmarking?

What are the new strategies being adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

How is each segment of the global Drone Delivery market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue anticipated to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

What are the trends in the global Drone Delivery market across different regions? What is the global estimated revenue generated 2030?

Which region is expected to contribute the most to the global Drone Delivery market during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Dynamics1.1 Market Drivers1.1.1 Increase in Demand for Faster Delivery1.1.2 Increasing Need for Contactless Deliveries for Safety Purposes1.1.3 Increasing Demand for Drone Delivery in Remote Locations1.1.4 Growing Awareness for Sustainable and Environment-Friendly Mode of Delivery1.1.5 Amendments in the Regulatory Framework for Drone Delivery Across the Globe1.2 Market Challenges1.2.1 Congested Airspace in Urban Areas and Inherent Risks1.2.2 Limited Battery Life of Aerial Delivery Drone1.2.3 Concerns relating to Privacy, Security, and Safety of the Drones1.2.4 Lack of Infrastructure for Drone Delivery Operations1.3 Market Opportunities1.3.1 Advancements in Drone Technologies1.3.2 Drone Delivery Opening Up the New Market for Drone Management Industry1.3.3 Advancements to Accelerate the Development of Autonomous Aerial Last-Mile Delivery Ecosystem1.3.4 Integrating Robust Safety Solutions to Enhance Reliable Drone Delivery Operations

2 Competitive Insights2.1 Key Companies in Global Drone Delivery Market2.2 Key Strategies and Developments2.2.1 Partnerships and Contracts2.2.2 Service Launches and Test Flights2.2.3 Other Key Developments2.3 Competitive Benchmarking

3 Industry Analysis3.1 Top 20 Drone Startups, 2017-20213.2 Technological Trends3.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI)3.2.2 3D Printing3.2.3 Multi-Sensor Data Fusion for UAV Navigation3.2.4 Sense and Avoid Technology3.2.5 Cloud Computing-Based Services3.3 Drone Accident Scenarios3.3.1 Cyber-Physical Threats3.3.2 Physical Challenges and Vulnerabilities3.3.3 Security Requirements3.4 Emergency Landing Protocols for Drone Delivery3.5 Drone Regulations3.6 Drone Delivery: Environmental Testing and Certification Process3.6.1 Environmental Testing3.7 Supply Chain Analysis

4 Global Drone Delivery Market4.1 Assumptions and Limitations4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Drone Delivery Market (by Drone Type)5.1 Market Overview5.2 Rotor Wing5.3 Fixed Wing5.4 Hybrid Wing

6 Global Drone Delivery Market (by Package Size)6.1 Market Overview6.2 Less Than 4.4 lbs.6.3 4.4 lbs. to 11 lbs.6.4 More than 11 lbs.

7 Global Drone Delivery Market (by Application)7.1 Market Overview7.2 E-Commerce7.3 Medical Aid7.4 Food Delivery7.5 Others

8 Global Drone Delivery Market (by Range)8.1 Market Overview8.2 Less Than or Equals 15.5 miles8.3 More than 15.5 Miles

9 Global Drone Delivery Market (by Region)9.1 Market Overview9.2 North America9.3 Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.5 Rest-of-the-World

10 Global Drone Delivery Market (by Drone Receptacle)10.1 Overview10.2 Residential (Home)10.2.1 U.S. Residential (Home)10.3 Commercial (Business)10.3.1 U.S. Commercial (Business)10.3.1.1 E-Commerce10.3.1.2 Logistics and Transportation10.3.1.3 U.S. Postal Service (USPS)10.3.1.4 Healthcare10.3.1.5 Food Delivery

11 Global Drone Delivery Market (by Key Players)11.1 Airbus S.A.S.11.1.1 Company Overview11.1.2 Role of Airbus S.A.S. in Global Drone Delivery Market11.1.3 Recent Developments11.1.4 Receptacle Specifications11.1.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of Airbus S.A.S.11.2 Amazon.com, Inc.11.2.1 Company Overview11.2.2 Role of Amazon.com, Inc. in Global Drone Delivery Market11.2.3 Recent Developments11.2.4 Drone Specifications11.2.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of Amazon.com, Inc.11.3 Boeing11.3.1 Company Overview11.3.2 Role of Boeing in Global Drone Delivery Market11.3.3 Recent Developments11.3.4 Drone Specification11.3.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of Boeing11.4 DHL International GmbH11.4.1 Company Overview11.4.2 Role of DHL International GmbH in Global Drone Delivery Market11.4.3 Recent Developments11.4.4 Drone Specification11.4.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of DHL International GmbH11.5 Drone Delivery Canada Corp.11.5.1 Company Overview11.5.2 Role of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. in Global Drone Delivery Market11.5.3 Recent Developments11.5.4 Drone Specification11.5.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of Drone Delivery Canada Corp.11.6 FLYTREX11.6.1 Company Overview11.6.2 Role of FLYTREX in Global Drone Delivery Market11.6.3 Recent Developments11.6.4 Drone Specification11.6.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of FLYTREX11.7 Flirtey, Inc.11.7.1 Company Overview11.7.2 Role of Flirtey, Inc. in Global Drone Delivery Market11.7.3 Recent Developments11.7.4 Drone Specification11.7.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of Flirtey, Inc.11.8 FedEx Corporation11.8.1 Company Overview11.8.2 Role of FedEx Corporation in Global Drone Delivery Market11.8.3 Recent Developments11.8.4 Drone Specification11.8.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of FedEx Corporation11.9 Matternet Inc.11.9.1 Company Overview11.9.2 Role of Matternet Inc. in Global Drone Delivery Market11.9.3 Recent Developments11.9.4 Drone Specifications11.9.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of Matternet Inc11.1 United Parcel Service of America, Inc.11.10.1 Company Overview11.10.2 Role of United Parcel Service of America, Inc. in Global Drone Delivery Market11.10.3 Recent Developments11.10.4 Drone Specification11.10.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of United Parcel Service of America, Inc.11.11 Wing Aviation LLC11.11.1 Company Overview11.11.2 Role of Wing Aviation LLC in Global Drone Delivery Market11.11.3 Drone Specification11.11.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of Wing Aviation LLC11.12 Zipline11.12.1 Company Overview11.12.2 Role of Zipline in Global Drone Delivery Market11.12.3 Recent Developments11.12.4 Drone Specification11.12.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of Zipline11.13 Other Key Players11.13.1 AirBox Technologies11.13.1.1 Company Overview11.13.1.2 Role of AirBox Technologies in Global Drone Delivery Market11.13.1.3 Recent Developments11.13.1.4 Receptacle Specifications11.13.1.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of AirBox Technologies11.13.2 BLKTATU11.13.2.1 Company Overview11.13.2.2 Role of BLKTATU in Global Drone Delivery Market11.13.2.3 Receptacle Specifications11.13.2.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of BLKTATU11.13.3 DRONEDEK11.13.3.1 Company Overview11.13.3.2 Role of DRONEDEK in Global Drone Delivery Market11.13.3.3 Recent Developments11.13.3.4 Receptacle Specifications11.13.3.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of DRONEDEK11.13.4 IDU GROUP11.13.4.1 Company Overview11.13.4.2 Role of IDU Group in Global Drone Delivery Market11.13.4.3 Receptacle Specifications11.13.4.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of IDU Group11.13.5 Valqari11.13.5.1 Company Overview11.13.5.2 Role of Valqari in Global Drone Delivery Market11.13.5.3 Recent Developments11.13.5.4 Receptacle Specifications11.13.5.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of Valqari

12 Research Scope and Methodology12.1 Scope of the Report12.2 Global Drone Delivery Market Research Methodology

13 Appendix For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4qy985

