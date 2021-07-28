Global Drip Irrigation Market Report 2021-2027: A Highly Competitive Market With Few Giants And Many Small Players

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drip Irrigation Market By Type, Application, Regions, and Company Analysis, Global Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Global Drip Irrigation Market will be to US$ 9.4 Billion by 2027.

Global Drip Irrigation Market was US$ 4.6 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow with double digits CAGR of 10.82% from 2020 to 2027.

Drip irrigation is a new revaluation in the agriculture sector. In this technology, water is applied very close to crops. So that only part of the soil in which the roots grow is wetted. Drip irrigation is the most productive water and nutrient delivery system for growing crops.

The rise in government funding globally and the worldwide shrinking of groundwater sources have fuelled the drip irrigation system's demand in the major crop-producing countries, such as The United States, Brazil, India, China and Egypt. The development and urbanization of sporting infrastructure in the water-deficient Middle East region have benefited the global irrigation market in recent years.

The drip irrigation system is very beneficial for growing fruits, vegetables, turf & lawns, orchard crops. However, in recent years, its use in the field, such as wheat, corn potato, tomato, sugarcane, and cotton, has also been productive. Asia Pacific region has witnessed a dramatic shift from installing basic irrigation facilities to the adoption of precision irrigation systems through technology.

At the same time, North America and Europe attribute to the growing acceptance of centre pivot sprinkler. The lateral move in irrigation systems and farmers' awareness of the cost and productivity benefits from the micro-irrigation system helps this industry grow many folds.The global Drip Irrigation is highly competitive with few giants and many small players across the globe. Moreover, the government supports the local manufacturers in developing countries such as India and China have increased the competition in the market.

In Aug. 2020, Israeli precision irrigation solution firm Netafim announced that it had made a deal with 35,000 farmers in India of an estimated at US$ 85 Million to provide advanced irrigation systems.

