Global Doors Market (2020 To 2025) - Increase In Spending On Customization Of Doors Presents Opportunities

The global doors market size is projected to grow from USD 90.6 billion in 2020 to USD 118.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2020 and 2025.

The growing construction industry and changing interior decor preferences of customers are driving the market for doors. However, high investment & installation costs of eco-friendly doors are expected to restrain this market. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of doors. The major challenge faced by players is fluctuating raw material prices and growing environmental concerns and implementation of standards indoor products.

In terms of value, the wood segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by material, during the forecast period

Wood is projected to be the largest material segment indoors market. Wooden doors are aesthetically appealing; however, they are less thermally efficient, expensive, absorb moisture and easily rot which leads to high maintenance costs.

Swinging doors is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The swinging doors segment is the fastest-growing mechanism used for door systems and contributing the largest share to the global doors systems market. These are more cost-effective and require lesser maintenance as compared to folding, revolving, and sliding doors.

In terms of value, the Interior doors segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by product type, during the forecast period

Interior doors are the largest product type segment indoors market. These doors are lighter, thinner, and smaller in comparison to exterior doors. They are not soundproof or weatherproof as they do not include weather-stripping features. Changing lifestyles and growing expenditure on residential buildings drive the market for interior doors.

Residential doors are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The residential segment is the fastest-growing product type in the doors market. This is attributed to the changing preferences and trends, which could require renovations and replacements. There is a rise in demand for green buildings, especially in the North American market as there are various regulations in place that make it obligatory to use sustainable and energy-efficient materials in both, commercial and residential buildings.

In terms of value, the new construction segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by mode of application, during the forecast period

Based on the mode of application, the doors market has been segmented into aftermarket and new construction. In 2019, the new construction segment dominated the doors market. This is attributed to the changing preferences and trends, which could require renovation and remodeling. The demand for doors is expected to be driven by factors such as reduced noise, better comfort, and greater aesthetic appeal.

The APAC region leads the doors market in terms of value

APAC is the fastest-growing region for the doors market. The growth in demand for doors in the region can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries. The demand for customized doors is growing rapidly in the region, owing to the high demand from the infrastructural sector for aesthetic appeal. As a result, the market has been positively impacted.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Doors Market4.2 Doors Market, by Material4.3 Doors Market, by Product Type4.4 Doors Market, by Application4.5 Doors Market in APAC4.6 Doors Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview5.1 Value Chain Analysis5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growth of the Construction Industry5.2.1.2 Changing Interior Decor Preferences of Customers5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Investment & Installation Costs of Eco-Friendly Doors5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Replacement Doors from the Renovations Sector5.2.3.2 Increase in Spending on Customization of Doors5.2.3.3 Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices5.2.4.2 Growing Environmental Concerns and Implementation of Standards in Door Products5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Doors Market5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Technology Analysis5.5 Patent Analysis5.5.1 Methodology5.5.2 Document Type5.5.3 Patent Publication Trends5.5.4 Insight5.5.5 Jurisdiction Analysis5.5.6 Top Patent Applicants5.6 Average Price Analysis5.7 Macroeconomic Overview5.7.1 Development of Economy, Gdp (Purchasing Power Parity), 20155.7.2 Gdp & Contribution to the Construction Industry, by Country

6 Doors Market, by Material6.1 Introduction6.2 Wood6.2.1 Demand for Aesthetically Appealing Doors to Drive the Market6.3 Glass6.3.1 Increased Demand for Glass Doors in Office Spaces to Drive the Market6.4 Metal6.4.1 Increasing Security Concerns to Drive the Demand for Metal Doors6.5 Plastic6.5.1 Low Cost, Low Maintenance, and Convenience to Drive the Market for Plastic Doors6.6 Composite6.6.1 Increase in the Use of Composite Door for Gaining More Strength and Noise Reduction

7 Doors Market, by Mechanism7.1 Introduction7.2 Swinging Doors7.2.1 Demand for Swinging Doors in Residential Buildings to Drive the Market7.3 Sliding Doors7.3.1 Increased Demand for Sliding Doors in Residential Spaces to Drive the Market7.4 Folding Doors7.4.1 Increasing Use of Folding Doors in Residential, Restaurants, and Commercial Projects to Drive the Market7.5 Overhead Doors7.5.1 Increased Use of Overhead Doors for Garage and Automobile Parking to Drive the Demand7.6 Others

8 Doors Market, by Product Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Interior Doors8.2.1 Changing Lifestyles and Growing Expenditure on Residential Buildings to Drive the Market8.3 Exterior Doors8.3.1 Increased Demand for Technologically Advanced Doors to Drive the Market

9 Doors Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Non-Residential9.2.1 Hospitals9.2.1.1 Demand for Strict Hygiene to Drive the Doors Market9.2.2 Offices9.2.2.1 Increased Security Concerns in Office Spaces to Drive the Demand9.2.3 Hotels9.2.3.1 Development in the Hotel Market Across the Globe to Advance Rapidly, Thus Driving the Demand for Doors in the Sector9.2.4 Government Buildings9.2.4.1 Increasing Security Concerns in Government Buildings to Drive the Demand for Security Doors9.2.5 Educational Institution9.2.5.1 Increasing Number of Educational Institutions to Drive the Demand9.2.6 Retail9.2.6.1 Retail is the Fastest-Growing Segment, Which Drives the Demand for Doors9.2.7 Others9.3 Residential9.3.1 Single-Family9.3.1.1 Increase in Expenditure on High-Quality Exterior Doors for Better Security to Drive the Market9.3.2 Multi-Family9.3.2.1 Increase in Focus on Green Buildings to Drive the Market

10 Doors Market, by Mode of Application10.1 Introduction10.2 New Construction10.2.1 New Residential and Non-Residential Constructions to Drive the Market10.3 Aftermarket10.3.1 Increased Demand for Innovative or Customized Doors to Drive the Market

11 Doors Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 APAC11.3 North America11.4 Europe11.5 Latin America11.6 Middle East & Africa

12 Impact of COVID-19 on Doors Market12.1 Shift in Institutional/Industrial Customers12.1.1 Disruption in the Industrial/Commercial Sectors12.1.2 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production12.1.2.1 Impact on the Construction of New Facilities12.1.2.2 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains12.1.3 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities12.1.3.1 Measures Taken by Customers12.1.3.2 Customers' Perspective on the Growth Outlook12.2 Shift in Residential Customer Segments12.2.1 Disruption in the Construction Industry12.2.2 Impact on Customer Spending Patterns12.2.2.1 Changing Income Levels12.2.2.2 Customers' Perspective on the Growth Outlook/New Construction12.3 Biggest Gainers, by Top Sectors12.3.1 Heavy & Civil Engineering12.4 Biggest Losers, by Top Sectors12.4.1 Residential12.4.2 Non-Residential12.5 Biggest Gainers, by Top Construction Technologies12.5.1 Prefabricated Technology12.5.2 Automated Construction Technology12.5.3 Computer Integrated/Smart Construction Techniques12.6 Winning Strategies of Construction Companies to Gain Market Share12.6.1 Short-Term Strategies (Till Dec 2020)12.6.2 Mid-Term Strategies (2021-2022)12.6.3 Long-Term Strategies (2022 Onwards)

13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping13.2.1 Star13.2.2 Emerging Leaders13.2.3 Pervasive13.2.4 Emerging Companies13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio13.4 Business Strategy Excellence13.5 Market Ranking of Key Players13.6 Competitive Scenario13.6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions13.6.2 New Product Launches13.6.3 Agreements & Partnerships13.6.4 Investments & Expansions

14 Company Profiles14.1 Assa Abloy14.2 Dorma Kaba14.3 Allegion plc14.4 Masonite14.5 Andersen Corporation14.6 Simpson Door Company14.7 Jeld-Wen, Inc.14.8 Pgt14.9 Fancy Doors & Mouldings14.10 Cornerstone Building Brands14.11 Other Companies14.11.1 Arcat14.11.2 Lacantina Doors14.11.3 Boon Edam14.11.4 Pella Corporation14.11.5 The Lyon & Billard Lumber Co.14.11.6 Atrium14.11.7 Fenesta14.11.8 Corinthian Doors14.11.9 Hormann 14.11.10 Mi Windows and Doors, LLC 14.11.11 Novoferm GmbH 14.11.12 Marvin 14.11.13 Viwintech Window & Door Inc. 14.11.14 Therma-Tru Corp. 14.11.15 OCM Industrial Doors

15 Appendix15.1 Discussion Guide

