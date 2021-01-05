Global Doll, Toy And Game Market Outlook To 2030 - Rising Interest In Traditional Toys And Growing Trend Of Blind Bag Toys

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Doll, Toy and Game Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global doll, toy and game market reached a value of nearly $102.5 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $102.5 billion in 2019 to $128.0 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The slow forecast growth is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is also restrained due to uncertain demand due to an impending global recession. The market is expected to reach $153.1 billion in 2025 and $235.5 billion in 2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from emerging markets growth and live streamers and gaming influencers. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were stringent regulations and increasing costs. Going forward, increasing popularity of educational and scientific toys, increasing involvement and growing concerns of screen time will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the doll, toy and game market in the future include growing privacy concerns, regulatory restrictions to curb video games addiction, reduction in free trade, supply chain disruption due to the impact of COVID-19 and global recession.

The top opportunities in the doll, toy and game market segmented by type will arise in the electronic toys segment, which will gain $45,007.6 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the doll, toy and game market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the online/ internet segment, which will gain $20,103.5 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the doll, toy and game market segmented by type of product will arise in the dolls and accessories segment, which will gain $10,875.3 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the doll, toy and game market segmented by material will arise in the plastic segment, which will gain $11,941.3 million of global annual sales by 2023.

Market-trend-based strategies for the doll, toy and game market include use of near field communication, rising interest in traditional toys, the growing trend of blind bag toys, investment in STEM-based toys, colour-changing toys and toys based on popular characters. Companies should also look at investing in eco-friendly toys and investing in augmented reality and virtual reality. Player-adopted strategies in the doll, toy and game market include acquiring emerging technological companies, expanding brand portfolios through new product launches and expanding business operations in other regions.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the doll, toy and game companies to focus on the production of traditional toys, focus on investing on stem-based toys, focus on acquisitions of startups, leveraging e-commerce to maximize reach and revenues, set up authorized distributors and sales representatives, offer competitive pricing, leveraging social media platforms to promote their products, focus on promoting products in schools and promoting products during holiday seasons.

By Type: Electronic toys; Non-Electronic toys

By Material: Plastic; Wood; Metal; Others

By Distribution Channel: Mass Merchant/Discount Stores; Online/Internet; toy Stores; Others

By Type Of Product: Games and Puzzles; Infant and Pre-School toys; Construction toys; Dolls & Accessories; Video Games; Others

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

