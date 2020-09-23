Global Document Outsourcing Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Document Outsourcing estimated at US$23 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$15.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMBs segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.9% share of the global Document Outsourcing market. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959983/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027 The Document Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.83% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.5 Billion by the year 2027. Workflow Automation Segment Corners a 17% Share in 2020 In the global Workflow Automation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 217-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Canon, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd.

Gartner, Inc.

NCS Pte., Ltd.

Pitney Bowes, Inc.

Ricoh Co., Ltd.

SunTec Web Services Pvt., Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

TELUS Corporation

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959983/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Global Competitor Market Shares Document Outsourcing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 2: World Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 5: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for SMBs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 8: World Historic Review for SMBs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for SMBs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Workflow Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 11: World Historic Review for Workflow Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Workflow Automation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Document Outsourcing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027 Market Analytics Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 14: USA Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 JAPAN Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 CHINA Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 23: China Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Document Outsourcing Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027 Market Analytics Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 FRANCE Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 32: France Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 41: UK Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 SPAIN Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 RUSSIA Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 INDIA Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 62: India Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 ARGENTINA Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 BRAZIL Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 MEXICO Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 IRAN Table 94: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 95: Iran Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 ISRAEL Table 97: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 98: Israel Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 100: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 102: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 103: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 104: UAE Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 105: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 106: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 107: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 108: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 AFRICA Table 109: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 110: Africa Historic Review for Document Outsourcing by Type - Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 111: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Document Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises, SMBs and Workflow Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 IV. COMPETITION Total Companies Profiled: 60Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959983/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-document-outsourcing-industry-301136699.html

SOURCE Reportlinker