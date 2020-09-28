Global Docking Station Market (2020 To 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Docking Station Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global docking station market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. A docking station, or universal port replicator, refers to a device that connects portable computers with other devices. It enables a laptop user to convert it into a desktop computer and use it in a workspace setting or at their residence without requiring any additional cables. The user can directly connect their laptops to the docking station and connect external hardware devices, such as additional monitors, speakers and printers. These docking stations eliminate the need for supplementary dongles and adapters for connecting external displays, USB hubs and storage units.Increasing digitization across industrial verticals represents one of the key factors positively impacting the market growth. Additionally, widespread adoption of portable electronics, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets, for personal and commercial use has further enhanced the requirement of docking stations to enable users to connect and power their devices conveniently. The rising trend of Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD) is also driving the market growth. Organizations are encouraging employees to use their personal devices at work, thereby increasing the demand for docking stations to minimize the challenges associated with connectivity and multiple cables. Various technological advancements, such as the development of multi-functional stations that are equipped with additional charging, multiple monitors connectivity and high-speed data transfer capabilities, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the growing number of office spaces across developed and developing nations and rapid urbanization, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global docking station market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Acco Brands Corporation, Acer Inc., Apple Inc., AsusTek Computer Inc.., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hp Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, StarTech.com Ltd., Targus International LLC and Toshiba Corporation. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology 2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends5 Global Docking Station Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Laptop Docking Stations6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Smartphones and Tablets Docking Stations6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Hard Drive Docking Stations6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology7.1 Wired Docks7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Wireless Docks7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Commercial8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Residential8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Offline9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Online9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Acco Brands Corporation15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Acer Inc.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials 15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 Apple Inc.15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 AsusTek Computer Inc.15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Dell Technologies Inc.15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.5.3 Financials 15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Fujitsu Limited15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.6.3 Financials 15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Hp Inc.15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials 15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 International Business Machines Corporation15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.8.3 Financials 15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials 15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 Sony Corporation15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10.3 Financials 15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 StarTech.com Ltd15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.12 Targus International LLC15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.13 Toshiba Corporation15.3.13.1 Company Overview15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.13.3 Financials 15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

