Global DNA Sequencing Report 2021: There Is A Move Toward A More Consumer-Focused Model

The "Global DNA Sequencing: Research, Applied and Clinical Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report's scope covers sequencing technologies, industries, applications, patents, initiatives and companies. The markets for sequencing services and products are given for the years 2020, 2021 and 2026.This report reviews the leading sequencing technologies and describes why genetic variation is essential in clinical testing. It then discusses some of the important research initiatives that impact sequencing applications. The main market driving forces for sequencing services and products are listed and discussed.

The DNA sequencing industry has achieved notable growth from its beginnings to become a vital sector in the life sciences industry.

Sequencing plays a central role in many life science megatrends, including synthetic biology, precision medicine, population and consumer genomics; tissue-agnostic drugs; liquid biopsy; blockchain technologies, gene editing and a shift toward consumerism. These major trends favor rising sequencing adoption and growth in the future.

For example, in clinical diagnostics, there is a move toward a more consumer-focused model. This will propel the demand for genomics technologies as consumers will want to better understand the role that genetic variations and genes have in their future health outcomes.

Significant developments in the research space include the growth of large-scale sequencing initiatives and support for sequencing by major governmental funding agencies.

Major developments in the applied space include the proliferation of population-scale sequencing projects around the globe, the use of sequencing by biopharma for the selection of patients for clinical trials of precision medicines and an increase in synthetic biology and agriculture applications.

Population-scale sequencing projects have various positive effects on the sequencing market. These projects give insight into how genetic variation contributes to disease diagnosis, risk prediction and treatment; advance knowledge about genetic variation within and across populations; and facilitate the development of new sequencing tools and analysis methods.

Significant developments in the clinical space include the launch and fast growth of NIPT, companion diagnostics for tissue-agnostic drugs and for drug development, and a growing installed base of sequencing instruments for genetic testing. Important clinical sequencing applications include reproductive health, oncology, rare and undiagnosed diseases, and transplant medicine.

Genomics (including sequencing) is a key medical technology. Once the human genome had been sequenced, medical researchers were able to start identifying disease-causing variations in the genetic code. Drugs could then be targeted to specific genes, offering tailored treatments.

This also opened up a market opportunity in clinical trials to select a subgroup of patients who will respond to the drug. As a result, drugs that may have failed clinical trials due to side effects among a general population could make their way through the trials with a genetically targeted subgroup.

For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year and for 2021, and it is forecast through year-end 2026. Estimated values used are based on product manufacturers' and service providers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation. Report Includes:

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of the market size and market forecast for DNA sequencing industry, and corresponding market share analysis by delivered format, product type, end use segment, application, disease category, and geography

Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs) for DNA sequencing, regulatory scenario, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

Discussion of market opportunities for DNA sequencing, industry structure, applications and business considerations of sequencing technologies, along with ongoing dramatic changes in the structure of MedTech industry

Review of the leading next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, emerging applications, and penetration of DNA sequencing-based diagnostics and research initiatives affecting the marketplace

Patent analysis for novel sequencing technologies, latest developments, clinical trials, and potential markets for future developments

Insight into the sequencing industry activities including major acquisitions and strategic alliances, competitive benchmarking of key sequencing industry participants and their growth strategies

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Agilent Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad, Danaher Corp., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Roche, and Thermo Fisher

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Impact on MedTech

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Shift in Manufacturing

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Impact of COVID-19 on DNA Sequencing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5brs13

