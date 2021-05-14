Global DNA And Gene Chip Industry (2020 To 2027) - Key Market Trends And Drivers

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA and Gene Chip - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DNA and Gene Chip estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the period 2020-2027.

Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instrumentation segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGRThe DNA and Gene Chip market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured):

Affymetrix Inc

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Applied Microarrays Inc.

Arrayit Corp.

Biomerieux SA

Biometrix Technology Inc.

Bioneer Corp.

Canon Inc.

Capitalbio Corp.

Cytopathfinder Inc.

Eurofins Mwg Operon

Exiqon

Genisphere LLC

Greiner Bio-One

Hitachi Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Integrated Dna Technologies

LC Sciences

Life Technologies Corp.

Lifegen Technologies

Macrogen Inc.

Microarrays Inc.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd.

Oxford Gene Technology

Pamgene International B.V.

Perkinelmer

Promega Corp.

Roche Nimblegen Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Savyon Diagnostics Ltd.

Scienion AG

Sequenom Inc.

Shanghai Biochip Co Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich

Surmodics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Wafergen Biosystems Inc.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 32

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/992vkk

