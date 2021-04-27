Global Distributed Generation (DG) Markets, 2020-2021 & 2025: Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) - The DG Technology With Tremendous Growth Potential

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distributed Generation (DG) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Distributed Generation (DG) is projected to reach US$183.2 billion by 2025, driven by the growing focus shed on decarbonizing power generation and transmission.

Ambitious clean energy targets aimed at increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix is also helping bring DG into the spotlight as the energy architecture of the future. Defined as energy generated close to the point of consumption by independent or grid connected microgrids, DG offers a host of benefits that promise to accelerate the pace of the global energy transition to a cleaner future.

DG systems are rapidly proliferating the residential as well as commercial and industrial sectors in the form of solar photovoltaic panels, small wind turbines, natural-gas-fired fuel cells, emergency backup generators, municipal solid waste incineration, biomass combustion or cofiring and combined heat and power systems, among others.

The rise of microgrids will emerge as a disruptive force breaking the once centralized electricity infrastructure into a more distributed system. Microgrids are localized groups of small, self-contained electricity grids with their own electricity source primarily renewables such as solar or wind. With deregulation of the electricity sector gaining momentum worldwide, alternatives to centrally planned power grids are emerging as attractive investments for private investors.

An example is the growing interest in private microgrid implementation. Private deployment of microgrids is growing with companies building their own microgrids as power interruptions and blackouts become increasingly common and frequent as a result of extreme weather conditions compounded by aging energy infrastructure.

Distributed energy has the potential to become consistently cheaper as compared to conventional power which is saddled by fixed costs of the massive centralized infrastructure. The price differentials, in the coming years, will result in increasing number of consumers migrating to alternative grids, leaving centralized utility grids to collapse under their own weight.

The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 70.1% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period as the country opens its electricity markets to competition and increased DR investments. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Distributed Power Generation: A Game Changer for the Electric Power Industry

Solar Photovoltaic Technology Leading the Growth Run

Commercial Segment: A High Growth End Use Market

Europe : The Largest Regional Market

: The Largest Regional Market While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

Myriad Benefits of Distributed Generation Drives Widespread Adoption

Major Factors Driving Deployment of Distributed Generation in Developed and Developing Economies

Environmental Benefits

Utility Benefits

Reliability and Energy Security Benefits

Grid Expansion and Equipment Benefits

Favorable Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for Market Penetration

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Global Economic Outlook

Reciprocating Combustion Engines (RCEs): The largest Segment

Distributed Solar: The High Growth Segment

Distributed Wind Power Becoming a More Accessible Option for Farmers in the US

Growing Interest in Distributed Fuel Cell Generation Systems to Benefit Stationary Fuel Cells

SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation

Growing Prominence of Distributed Power Generation Benefits Market Prospects for Combustion Turbines

Distributed Power Technologies: Brief Details on Power Technology, Size Range, Power Efficiency Range, Fuel Options and Applications

Micro Turbines Witness Increasing Deployment in Distributed Energy Generation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of Consumption Drives Proliferation of DG Technologies

Inefficiencies in Traditional Power Generation Model: Foundation for Market Growth

High DG Penetration in the Long Run to Lead to Utility Companies' 'Death Spiral'

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide (2018): Ranking Based on Key Wind Power Facts

Smart Grids to Complement Integration of DG Resources in Electric Utility Network

Innovative Application of Smart Grid in Enabling Energy Security

Distributed Generation: A Key Enabler of Smart Cities

Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity Management Forever

DG Prosumers Continue to Depend on Utility Grids, Equitable Cost Sharing a Major Priority

Virtual Power Plants (VPPs): The DG Technology with Tremendous Growth Potential

Affordable, Efficient Energy Storage Technologies to Magnify the Disruptive Effect of DG

Commercialization of Stationary Fuel Cells to Revolutionize DG Market

Solar PV Attains Grid Parity: A Major Milestone for DG

Surging Demand from Telecom Network Operators Augurs Well for the DG Market

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Distributed Generation

Key Challenges Hampering Large Scale Deployment of Distributed Generation

Technical Barriers

Lower Energy-Efficiency, Higher Costs of DG Equipment

