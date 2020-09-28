Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Markets, 2014-2020 & 2025: Focus On Oil And Gas, Defense, Infrastructure, & Transportation Industries

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market exhibited double-digit growth during 2014-2019. The distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) system refers to an adaptable fiber optic technology that consists of an optoelectronic instrument to measure acoustic interactions. The instruments detect vibrations and capture acoustic energy along the optical fiber. It is primarily used for monitoring the vibrations generated by hot-tapping pipelines, leaks, moving automobiles and failing mechanical components during industrial operations. This aids in detecting, classifying and accurately locating the site of vibrations or defects. In comparison to the traditionally used methods, DAS systems do not require discrete sensors and additional transducers, owing to which, they find extensive applications across various industries.Significant growth in the transportation industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. DAS systems are widely used for analyzing the speed and density of traffic and predicting possible disruptions on the roads. Furthermore, they are also used for detecting physical changes in objects over long distances and are highly efficient in harsh environments. As a result, DAS systems are employed in the oil and gas industry for determining properties and characteristics of flow in different pipelines near the wellbores. Various technological advancements, such as the development of improved quantitative data analysis systems that offer higher processing speeds for data interpretation, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. The increasing utilization of DAS systems in the energy and power sector for efficient transmission and distribution, and in the military and defense sector for enhanced border surveillance are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market further.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Component6.1 Hardware6.2 Software6.3 Services 7 Market Breakup by Fiber Type7.1 Single-Mode Fiber7.2 Multi-Mode Fiber 8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry8.1 Oil and Gas8.2 Defense8.3 Infrastructure8.4 Transportation8.5 Others 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Baker Hughes (General Electric)

Bandweaver

Halliburton Company

Hifi Engineering Inc.

Future Fibre Technologies

Fotech Group Ltd.

Omnisens S.A.

Optasense (QinetiQ)

Schlumberger

Silixa Ltd

Ziebel

