Global Display Driver IC Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By Display Technology, Application, End-use And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Display Driver IC Market Research Report by Display Technology (LCD and LED), by Application (Laptops, Mobile Phones, and Smart Watches), by End Use, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Display Driver IC Market size was estimated at USD 2,424.80 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,592.34 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.24% to reach USD 3,689.79 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Display Driver IC Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Display Driver IC Market, including Himax Technologies, Magnachip, MediaTek Inc., Novatek Microelectronics, Raydium Semiconductor Corporation, Rohm Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics, Silicon Works, Sitronix Technology Corp., and Synaptic. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Display Driver IC Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Display Driver IC Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Display Driver IC Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Display Driver IC Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Display Driver IC Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Display Driver IC Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Display Driver IC Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Growing demand for high-quality resolution displays5.1.1.2. Rising sales of electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, TVs and PCs5.1.1.3. Rising demand for automotive displays5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. High cost of display driver IC products5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Penetration of wearable displays for smartwatches and AR/VR head mounted displays5.1.3.2. Growing usage of 4K & 8K televisions and availability of Ultra-high-definition content5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Increasing RAM capacity of DDICs for High-Resolution displays5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Display Driver IC Market, by Display Technology6.1. Introduction6.2. LCD6.3. LED 7. Display Driver IC Market, by Application7.1. Introduction7.2. Laptops7.3. Mobile Phones7.4. Smart Watches7.5. Tablets7.6. Televisions 8. Display Driver IC Market, by End Use8.1. Introduction8.2. Automotive8.3. Consumer Electronics8.4. Healthcare 9. Americas Display Driver IC Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Display Driver IC Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Display Driver IC Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. Himax Technologies13.2. Magnachip13.3. MediaTek Inc.13.4. Novatek Microelectronics13.5. Raydium Semiconductor Corporation13.6. Rohm Semiconductor13.7. Samsung Electronics13.8. Silicon Works13.9. Sitronix Technology Corp.13.10. Synaptic 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xu2yr6

