Global Dishwasher Market Report 2021 Featuring Electrolux AB, Panasonic, Robert Bosch, Arcelik & Miele

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dishwasher Market By Product, Application, Distribution Channels, Regions, Company Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dishwasher Market is expected to be USD 6.1 Billion by 2027.Dishwashers are must to have kitchen appliances in American and European country kitchens. However, in recent years they are getting popular in India, China too. This COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the dishwasher industry's growth as domestic help were banned in many societies. Rise in nuclear families, and an increasing number of the working population are driving the product demand. Dishwashers not only save time, but it also uses less water than traditional hand washing. Globally there are many options available in the market say built-in or free-standing model. Free-standing dishwashers are more popular among costumers because of its load-sensing technology and digital timers at the same time it also provides extra storage space. Whereas built-in dishwashers are permanently installed into the kitchen.Innovation in products allows companies to promote their products & services by considering country-specific requirements, such as the introduction of Kadhai feature by Robert Bosch GmbH in India specific dishwashers. Surging influence of advertising campaigns, websites, and printed and other marketing communication materials for dishwashers supports dishwashers' sales globally. Besides, manufacturers are also investing in product development, such as integrating sensors and IoT features.By application, commercial dishwasher plays an essential part in restaurant, hotel, bar, school, hospitals kitchen where numerous meals served every day. Earlier around the globe, dishwashers were known as luxury appliances, but nowadays dishwasher has become necessary in many urban households across Asia pacific countries. Demands for dishwasher have seen rapid growth with an increased need for convenience and trust in hygiene.The factor that boosts the global dishwasher market is surging product innovation, changing lifestyles due to rapid urbanization, growing disposable income especially in developing countries, growth in the number of professional populations, and a rise in nuclear families. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research & Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.2 Challenges 5. Global Dishwasher Market 6. Market Share - Global Dishwasher Analysis6.1 By Products6.2 By Application6.3 By Distribution Channel6.4 By Regions 7. Product - Global Dishwasher Market7.1 Freestanding7.2 Built-in 8. Application - Global Dishwasher Market8.1 Commercial8.2 Residential 9. Distribution Channels - Global Dishwasher Market9.1 Offline9.2 Online 10. Regions - Global Dishwasher Market10.1 North America10.2 Europe10.3 Asia-Pacific10.4 South America10.5 Middle East & Africa 11. Merger & Acquisitions 12. Company Analysis12.1 Electrolux AB12.1.1 Overview12.1.2 Recent Developments12.1.3 Sales Analysis12.2 Panasonic Corporation12.2.1 Overview12.2.2 Recent Developments12.2.3 Sales Analysis12.3 Robert Bosch GmbH12.3.1 Overview12.3.2 Recent Developments12.3.3 Sales Analysis12.4 Arcelik A.S.12.4.1 Overview12.4.2 Recent Developments12.4.3 Sales Analysis12.5 Miele12.5.1 Overview12.5.2 Recent Developments12.5.3 Sales AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4c1z09

