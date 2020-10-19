Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market (2020 To 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disaster Recovery as a Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disaster recovery as a service market grew at a CAGR of more than 30% during 2014-2019. DRaaS refers to a third-party cloud computing and backup service model that replicates and recovers virtual servers and data centers in case of a natural or man-made emergency. The backup is usually made on a public, cloud, virtual private cloud (VPC) or hybrid environment to secure sensitive information of the organization. It offers complete support and control over the network during failures and ensures business continuity by minimizing downtime and disruptions. Owing to these benefits, it finds extensive applications across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, information technology (IT) and telecommunication industries.The emerging trend of digitization, along with the increasing adoption of cloud-based services across industries, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is widespread utilization of DRaaS solutions that eliminates the need for a secondary recovery site and offers faster data recovery with minimal complexities. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding cloud-based backup, along with recovery benefits among both small- and medium-sized organizations, is also providing a boost to the market growth. These organizations frequently use DRaaS to test and execute an effective disaster recovery plan. Additionally, several technological advancements, such as the introduction of intelligent data replication, virtual machine inventory and automated testing, are also favoring the market growth. These advancements enable users to be aware of application changes and run automated tests in protected virtual environments. Other factors, including the rising instances of cyber-attacks and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amazon Web Services, Bluelock LLC, C and W Business Ltd, Geminare Incorporated, IBM Corporation, iLand Internet Solutions Corporation, Infrascale Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Recovery Point Systems Inc., Sungard Availability Services LP, TierPoint LLC, etc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global disaster recovery as a service market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service provider?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global disaster recovery as a service market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Service Type6.1 Backup and Recovery Services6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Real-time Replication Services6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Data Protection Services6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Professional Services6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Major Types6.4.2.1 Training, Education, and Consulting Services6.4.2.2 Support and Maintenance Services6.4.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Service Provider7.1 Cloud Service Providers7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Managed Service Providers7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Telecom and Communication Service Providers7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Deployment Model8.1 Public Cloud8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Private Cloud8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Hybrid Cloud8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-User9.1 Large Enterprises9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Vertical10.1 BFSI10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 IT10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Government10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Healthcare10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Manufacturing10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast10.6 Others10.6.1 Market Trends10.6.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 North America11.2 Asia Pacific11.3 Europe11.4 Latin America11.5 Middle East and Africa 12 SWOT Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Strengths12.3 Weaknesses12.4 Opportunities12.5 Threats 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis14.1 Overview14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers14.4 Degree of Competition14.5 Threat of New Entrants14.6 Threat of Substitutes 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Amazon Web Services15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.2 Bluelock LLC15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.3 C and W Business Ltd.15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.4 Geminare Incorporated15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.5 IBM Corporation15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 iLand Internet Solutions Corporation15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.7 Infrascale Inc.15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.8 Microsoft Corporation15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Recovery Point Systems Inc.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10 Sungard Availability Services LP15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11 TierPoint LLC15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3jhpf8

