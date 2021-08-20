Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) And Large-Format Additive Manufacturing Markets 2021-2030: Focus On Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, & General Industry And Tooling

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DED and Large-Format Additive Manufacturing Markets: 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DED and Large-Format Additive Manufacturing Markets: 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report identifies the opportunities presented by Directed Energy Deposition manufacturing (DED) technology and other large-format metal additive manufacturing machines.

Coverage of this report includes large-format PFB and also variants on the theme such as WAAM and a variety of semi-proprietary processes. Many of these processes are rapid but rough cut and require significant post processing.

In other words, the machines covered in this report are closer to machine tools than 3D printers and as such we are also covering hybrid machines which combine the functionality of additive manufacturing with CNC capability.

The report takes a look at both powder-based and wire-based processes and the opportunities for large-format machines for metal-oriented service bureaus.

A major part of the report consists of a ten-year forecast of large-format machines and related materials with breakouts by types of process, materials used, service bureau vs. in-house, wire vs. powder and hybrid vs. pure AM.

Both volume and value projections are included for all the forecasts. Finally, this report includes profiles of the large-format strategies of 35 companies active in the DED/large-format space.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: DED and Other Large-Format Metal AM Technology1.1 How Large-Format Processes Fit into the AM Sector1.1.1 Wire and Powder-based Processes1.1.2 Print Speeds, Quality of Output and Post-Processing1.2 DED1.3 WAAM1.3 Large-format PFB1.4 Other Large-format AM Processes including Semi-proprietary Processes1.5 Hybrid Large-Format Machines1.6 A Note on Polymer Large-format Processing1.7 Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Two: Applications, End Users and Forecasts2.1 Where and How DED/large-format Machines Being Used Today2.1.1 Aerospace2.1.2 Automotive2.1.3 Medical2.1.4 General Industry and Tooling2.1.5 Other Uses2.2 DED/Large-format Processes in Service Bureaus2.3 Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Three: Ten-Year Market forecasts of DED/Large-Format AM3.1 Forecasting Methodology3.2 DED/Large-Format Machines by Type: Shipments, Install Base and Market Value3.3 DED/Large-Format Machines by End-User Industry: Shipments, Install Base and Market Value3.4 DED/Large-Format Machines/Service Revenues for Service Bureaus3.5 DED/Large-Format Machines by Location of End User3.6 Materials (Wire and Powder) Consumed by DED/Large Format Machines3.7 Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Four: DED/Large Format Machines: Vendor4.1 3D Hybrid Solutions4.2 ADDere4.3 Additec4.4 Arevo4.5 Baker Industries4.6 BeAM4.7 Bro-beam4.8 Digital Alloys4.9 DM3D4.10 DMG Mori4.11 ELB-Schliff4.12 EML 3D4.13 Evobeam4.14 Farsoon4.15 FormAlloy4.16 InssTek4.17 Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies4.18 Laser Cladding Ventures4.19 Lincoln Electric4.20 Mazak4.21 Mitsubishi Industries4.22 MX3D4.23 New Beam4.24 Okuma ( Japan)4.25 OR Laser/Coherent ( Germany)4.26 Prima Additive4.27 Norsk Titanium4.28 Optomec4.29 Rausch Titanium4.30 Relativity4.31 RPM Innovations4.32 Sciaky4.33 Titomic4.34 Trumpf4.35 XBeam3D

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w92g9h

