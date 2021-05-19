Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Markets, 2021-2030: Standard TV, HD, Ultra HD, Residential, Commercial, On-Vehicle, Basic, Premium, Others

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Direct-To-Home(DTH) Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global direct-to-home (dth) services market is expected to grow from $118.88 billion in 2020 to $126.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

Major players in the Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market are Foxtel, DirecTV, Viasat, AUSTAR United Communications Limited, Astro All Asia Networks Plc, Star Group Limited, Sky Italia, Shaw Communications Inc., BCE Inc. and Nahuelsat S.A.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $166.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.The growth in demand for ultra HD quality content is driving the Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market. The Ultra High Definition (UHD) delivers high-quality resolution and image quality in 4K/UHD televisions. According to a research report by Intertrust, the global 4K Ultra HD TV market is expected to reach $380.9 billion by 2025.

Ultra HD televisions are the latest and fastest-growing segments in consumer electronics. USA stands at the top position in the growth of the 4K/UHD market followed by the UK, France, Germany, and China. The DTH service providers such as AT &T, DirecTV are also upgrading their channels to stream at 4K/ UHD quality.

The demand for Ultra HD televisions is growing very fast because they are energy efficient and provides higher quality video content. The Ultra HD market is growing at the rate of 1.53%, as it recorded $120.47 billion in 2019 and it will reach $127.99 billion by 2023. Therefore, the demand for UHD is driving the market with the rise of Direct-To-Home (DTH) services and OTT applications.The signal latency is hampering the Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market. The term latency in transmission and broadcasting satellite signal is explained as the time taken for traversing signal from the server to an end-user. Due to the increase in online streaming activities, the streaming latency has been reduced which is the relative delay between the TV streams delivered over an IP network compared to traditional distribution via satellite, cable or terrestrial broadcast.

According to a 2019 MUX video news article, latency is very complicated to derive for every segment, for video segment, the range for streaming latency is given as 1 second - 4 seconds. The low latency streaming should be adopted by every DTH provider to avoid the high cost, but there is no standardization in signal latency for video content broadcasting or streaming. Higher the streaming channels the latency should be reduced vice versa.The Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market covered in this report is segmented by type into standard TV, HD, ultra HD and by end-user into residential, commercial, on-vehicle.The interactive TV service is a current trend emerging in Direct-To-Home (DTH) services. The interactive services can be anything that can be accessed for movie-on-demand, video conferencing, e-mail or any other similar activity. Video conferencing, social media networking and streaming TV content have been growing rapidly due to an increase in demand for broadband internet services.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market Characteristics 3. Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services 5. Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on the Market 5.2. Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market Segmentation6.1. Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Standard TV

HD

Ultra HD

6.2. Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

On-Vehicle

6.3. Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market, Segmentation by Subscription Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Basic

Premium

Others

7. Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Companies Mentioned

