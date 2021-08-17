Global Dimensional Metrology Software Market | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And Threats | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dimensional metrology software market size is expected to grow by USD 1.

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dimensional metrology software market size is expected to grow by USD 1.23 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.

The use of metrology to inspect manufactured products and the rising demand from end-users are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the design complexity of silicon chips might challenge growth.

Global Dimensional Metrology Software Market: End-user

Based on the end-user, the major demand for dimensional metrology software came from the automotive segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the growth of the global automotive market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Global Dimensional Metrology Software Market: Geographic Landscape

About 43% of the market growth originated in APAC in 2020. The thriving automobile sector and the rising demand from end-user industries are fostering the growth of the dimensional metrology software market in APAC.

Companies Covered

3D Systems Corp.

Aberlink Ltd.

Carl Zeiss AG

FARO Technologies Inc.

InnovMetric Software Inc.

Jenoptik AG

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Nikon Corp.

Onto Innovation Inc.

Renishaw Plc

Dimensional Metrology Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in dimensional metrology software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dimensional metrology software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dimensional metrology software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dimensional metrology software market, vendors

