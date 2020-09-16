Global Dimensional Metrology Equipment Markets, 2018-2024 With 2019 As The Base Year: Opportunities In Additive Manufacturing, Closed Loop Feedback Systems, EVs And Connected Cars & Robots

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacturing Process Optimization Initiatives Powering the Global Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacturing Process Optimization Initiatives Powering the Global Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the global dimensional metrology equipment market in detail for the period covering 2018 to 2024, with 2019 as the base year.

The study covers coordinate measuring machines (CMM), optical digitizers and scanners (ODS), vision measuring machines (VMM), form measuring machines (FMM), measurement gages (MG) and calipers & micrometers (C&M). This study provides a comprehensive market overview with key end-market applications, detailed drivers and restraints of the market, total forecasting, and an analysis of the competitive landscape.

Moreover, it presents insights into major companies such as Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Carl Zeiss AG, Mitutoyo Corporation, Faro Technologies, and Nikon, among others. Regional analyses are provided for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-World (RoW). This research also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by market participants to capitalize on these growth opportunities.

There is an increasing need for solutions that are more connected, useful, faster, autonomous, and intelligent than ever before. Increased adoption of collaborative and autonomous technologies is expected to support decision-making. The strategy of providing a feedback loop upstream has become prevalent. Several programs will be conducted in smart factories, enabling more automated processes and connectivity, where a wide range of metrology systems rely on several sources of data. There is an increasing need for sharing and analyzing data in real-time. Data is shared instantaneously with alerts to the appropriate people and with feedback into the manufacturing system automatically.

The adoption of portable equipment, optical systems, and in-line metrology systems will become widespread. Smart measuring machines are expected to be installed in-line with the manufacturing equipment with real-time monitoring. The drive for full automation of manufacturing plants will gain momentum, fueling the need for in-line inspections. In-line metrology solutions are the most suitable for quality inspection in future smart factories. The technology involves moving the metrology solutions closer to the production process to reduce time-to-measurement, avoid piling up of non-conformance products, and to allow faster corrective action in the manufacturing process.

Increased automation within the automotive industry boosts the demand for in-line metrology solutions. Going forward, end-to-end enterprise fully automated in-line metrology will be a key solution demanded by leading automotive manufacturers. The publisher expects a scenario of increasing sales of stand-alone in-line metrology equipment.

Growth Opportunities

In-line Metrology Solutions, 2019

Dimensional Metrology Equipment for Additive Manufacturing, 2019

Closed Loop Feedback Systems, 2019

EVs and Connected Cars, 2019

Robots & Cobots, 2019

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Dimensional Metrology Industry

Future Roadmap for Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Attractive Opportunities in Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineTM

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Dimensional Metrology Equipment Overview

Dimensional Metrology Equipment Segmentation

Market Definitions

Key Competitors for Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Key Growth Metrics for Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Distribution Channels For Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Growth Drivers for Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Growth Driver Analysis for Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Growth Restraints for Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Growth Restraint Analysis for Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Forecast Assumptions - Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Revenue Forecast - Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Revenue Forecast by Product - Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Revenue Forecast by Region - Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Selected Industry Verticals and Applications - Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Competitive Environment - Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Revenue Share - Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Revenue Share Analysis - Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Comparative Analysis of Selected Leading Companies and their Product Portfolio

Key Pain Points of Customers - Dimensional Metrology Equipment

Ideal Technology Stack to Achieve Higher Production Efficiency

What to Sell

Smart Factories Foundation

Inspection for the Smart Factory

Closed Loop and Machine Tool Feedback

Future of Automated In-line Metrology

Increasing Reasons for More Adoption of In-line Controls

In-line Metrology - Evolution and Changing Landscape

In-line Metrology - Technology Enablers

Dimensional Metrology Software

Software Pricing Model Development

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Coordinate Measuring Machines

Key Growth Metrics for Coordinate Measuring Machines

Key Findings for Coordinate Measuring Machines

Revenue Forecast - Coordinate Measuring Machines

Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Coordinate Measuring Machines

Revenue Forecast by Region - Coordinate Measuring Machines

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Coordinate Measuring Machines

Forecast Analysis - Coordinate Measuring Machines

Forecast Analysis by Region - Coordinate Measuring Machines

Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Coordinate Measuring Machines

Revenue Share - Coordinate Measuring Machines

Revenue Share Analysis - Coordinate Measuring Machines

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Optical Digitizers and Scanners

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Vision Measuring Machines

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Form Measuring Machines

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Measurement Gauges

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Calipers and Micrometers

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Dimensional Metrology Equipment: North America

Key Growth Metrics for Dimensional Metrology Equipment - North America

Key Findings for Dimensional Metrology Equipment - North America

Revenue Forecast for Dimensional Metrology Equipment - North America

Revenue Forecast by Product for Dimensional Metrology Equipment - North America

Forecast Analysis by Product for Dimensional Metrology Equipment - North America

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Dimensional Metrology Equipment: Europe

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Dimensional Metrology Equipment: APAC

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Dimensional Metrology Equipment: RoW

Companies Mentioned

Carl Zeiss AG

Faro Technologies

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

Mitutoyo Corporation

Nikon

