Global Dimensional Metrology Equipment Markets, 2018-2024 With 2019 As The Base Year: Opportunities In Additive Manufacturing, Closed Loop Feedback Systems, EVs And Connected Cars & Robots

This research service analyzes the global dimensional metrology equipment market in detail for the period covering 2018 to 2024, with 2019 as the base year.
The study covers coordinate measuring machines (CMM), optical digitizers and scanners (ODS), vision measuring machines (VMM), form measuring machines (FMM), measurement gages (MG) and calipers & micrometers (C&M). This study provides a comprehensive market overview with key end-market applications, detailed drivers and restraints of the market, total forecasting, and an analysis of the competitive landscape.
Moreover, it presents insights into major companies such as Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Carl Zeiss AG, Mitutoyo Corporation, Faro Technologies, and Nikon, among others. Regional analyses are provided for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-World (RoW). This research also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by market participants to capitalize on these growth opportunities.
There is an increasing need for solutions that are more connected, useful, faster, autonomous, and intelligent than ever before. Increased adoption of collaborative and autonomous technologies is expected to support decision-making. The strategy of providing a feedback loop upstream has become prevalent. Several programs will be conducted in smart factories, enabling more automated processes and connectivity, where a wide range of metrology systems rely on several sources of data. There is an increasing need for sharing and analyzing data in real-time. Data is shared instantaneously with alerts to the appropriate people and with feedback into the manufacturing system automatically.
The adoption of portable equipment, optical systems, and in-line metrology systems will become widespread. Smart measuring machines are expected to be installed in-line with the manufacturing equipment with real-time monitoring. The drive for full automation of manufacturing plants will gain momentum, fueling the need for in-line inspections. In-line metrology solutions are the most suitable for quality inspection in future smart factories. The technology involves moving the metrology solutions closer to the production process to reduce time-to-measurement, avoid piling up of non-conformance products, and to allow faster corrective action in the manufacturing process.
Increased automation within the automotive industry boosts the demand for in-line metrology solutions. Going forward, end-to-end enterprise fully automated in-line metrology will be a key solution demanded by leading automotive manufacturers. The publisher expects a scenario of increasing sales of stand-alone in-line metrology equipment.
Growth Opportunities
- In-line Metrology Solutions, 2019
- Dimensional Metrology Equipment for Additive Manufacturing, 2019
- Closed Loop Feedback Systems, 2019
- EVs and Connected Cars, 2019
- Robots & Cobots, 2019
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Dimensional Metrology Industry
- Future Roadmap for Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Attractive Opportunities in Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineTM
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Dimensional Metrology Equipment Overview
- Dimensional Metrology Equipment Segmentation
- Market Definitions
- Key Competitors for Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Key Growth Metrics for Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Distribution Channels For Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Growth Drivers for Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Growth Driver Analysis for Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Growth Restraints for Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Forecast Assumptions - Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Revenue Forecast - Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Revenue Forecast by Product - Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Selected Industry Verticals and Applications - Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Competitive Environment - Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Revenue Share - Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Revenue Share Analysis - Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Comparative Analysis of Selected Leading Companies and their Product Portfolio
- Key Pain Points of Customers - Dimensional Metrology Equipment
- Ideal Technology Stack to Achieve Higher Production Efficiency
- What to Sell
- Smart Factories Foundation
- Inspection for the Smart Factory
- Closed Loop and Machine Tool Feedback
- Future of Automated In-line Metrology
- Increasing Reasons for More Adoption of In-line Controls
- In-line Metrology - Evolution and Changing Landscape
- In-line Metrology - Technology Enablers
- Dimensional Metrology Software
- Software Pricing Model Development
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Coordinate Measuring Machines
- Key Growth Metrics for Coordinate Measuring Machines
- Key Findings for Coordinate Measuring Machines
- Revenue Forecast - Coordinate Measuring Machines
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Coordinate Measuring Machines
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Coordinate Measuring Machines
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Coordinate Measuring Machines
- Forecast Analysis - Coordinate Measuring Machines
- Forecast Analysis by Region - Coordinate Measuring Machines
- Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Coordinate Measuring Machines
- Revenue Share - Coordinate Measuring Machines
- Revenue Share Analysis - Coordinate Measuring Machines
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Optical Digitizers and Scanners
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Vision Measuring Machines
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Form Measuring Machines
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Measurement Gauges
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Calipers and Micrometers
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Dimensional Metrology Equipment: North America
- Key Growth Metrics for Dimensional Metrology Equipment - North America
- Key Findings for Dimensional Metrology Equipment - North America
- Revenue Forecast for Dimensional Metrology Equipment - North America
- Revenue Forecast by Product for Dimensional Metrology Equipment - North America
- Forecast Analysis by Product for Dimensional Metrology Equipment - North America
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Dimensional Metrology Equipment: Europe
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Dimensional Metrology Equipment: APAC
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Dimensional Metrology Equipment: RoW
Companies Mentioned
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Faro Technologies
- Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence
- Mitutoyo Corporation
- Nikon
