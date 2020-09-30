Global Digital Workplace Market Outlook (2019 To 2027) - Featuring Citrix, Cognizant & Compucom Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Workplace - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Workplace market accounted for $ 16.04 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $67.60 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. Reduction in Opex and availability of new technologies and tools are the major factors driving market growth. However, lack of training and education among the workforce is restraining market growth.Digital workplace assists employees work efficiently without compromising the ongoing activities providing an employee-friendly environment with an excellent work-life balance. It brings value-added descriptiveness in the association. This ecosystem incorporates laptops and computers, smartphones, mobile devices, and collaboration applications and virtual assistant technology. There are various software, solutions, and tools available, which make the working environment easy, convenient, and flexible to work for the employees. Based on component, the services segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its benefits which include improved utilization of resources that leads to improved security. They are widely adopted by large organizations. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of large number of small enterprises/startups, medium and large enterprises. In order to secure the Internet of Things (IoT) gateway communications, technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) are widely adopted in the region. Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Workplace Market include Accenture, ATOS, Capgemini, Citrix, Cognizant, Compucom, Computacenter, DXC Technology, Getronics, HCL, IBM, NTT Data, Stefanini, TCS, Unisys and Wipro. What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats 3.6 End User Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Digital Workplace Market, By Deployment5.1 Introduction5.2 Cloud 5.3 On-premise 6 Global Digital Workplace Market, By Organization Size6.1 Introduction6.2 Large Enterprises6.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises 7 Global Digital Workplace Market, By Component7.1 Introduction7.2 Solutions 7.2.1 Enterprise Mobility and Management7.2.2 Unified Communication and Collaboration 7.2.3 Unified Endpoint Management7.3 Services 7.3.1 Managed Services7.3.1.1 Enterprise Mobility Management Services 7.3.1.2 Unified Communications as A Service 7.3.1.3 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Services 7.3.2 Professional Services7.3.2.1 Consulting Services7.3.2.2 Integration and Implementation Services 7.3.2.3 Training Support and Maintenance 8 Global Digital Workplace Market, By End User8.1 Introduction8.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)8.3 Government and Public Sector8.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals8.5 Manufacturing8.6 Media and Entertainment8.7 Retail and Consumer Goods8.8 Telecommunication and IT-Enabled Services8.9 Other End Users8.9.1 Education8.9.2 Energy & Utility8.9.3 Transportation & Logistics 9 Global Digital Workplace Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.2 Canada9.2.3 Mexico9.3 Europe 9.3.1 Germany9.3.2 UK9.3.3 Italy9.3.4 France9.3.5 Spain9.3.6 Rest of Europe9.4 Asia Pacific9.4.1 Japan9.4.2 China9.4.3 India9.4.4 Australia9.4.5 New Zealand9.4.6 South Korea9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific9.5 South America9.5.1 Argentina9.5.2 Brazil9.5.3 Chile9.5.4 Rest of South America9.6 Middle East & Africa9.6.1 Saudi Arabia9.6.2 UAE9.6.3 Qatar9.6.4 South Africa9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 10 Key Developments10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers10.3 New Product Launch10.4 Expansions10.5 Other Key Strategies 11 Company Profiling11.1 Accenture11.2 ATOS 11.3 Capgemini11.4 Citrix 11.5 Cognizant11.6 Compucom11.7 Computacenter11.8 DXC Technology11.9 Getronics 11.10 HCL 11.11 IBM 11.12 NTT Data 11.13 Stefanini 11.14 TCS 11.15 Unisys 11.16 Wipro For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vci208

