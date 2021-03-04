Global Digital Video Content Market (2021 To 2026) - Key Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Video Content Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital video content market reached a value of US$ 172 Billion in 2020. Digital video content comprises TV shows, movies, music videos and advertisements that are viewed online on various digital platforms. It represents one of the most convenient modes of entertainment, which is accessible through smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs. Currently, there is a rise in the demand for digital video content, especially from the younger population, owing to the boosting sales of smartphones and the increasing number of devices that can support digital media. Besides this, the popularity of digital video content also enables brands to introduce new products on digital platforms, thus reaching a wide base of consumers in real-time.Owing to the rising internet penetration, over-the-top (OTT) media services, such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and YouTube, are gaining popularity around the world. In line with this, the expansion of 4G, in confluence with the easy access to Wi-Fi services, is reducing the overall cost of digital services worldwide. As a result, a significant part of the population is replacing their cable TVs and shifting toward digital video services for entertainment purposes.

Apart from this, due to the increasing number of users who actively use social media platforms, numerous brands and marketing agencies are shifting from conventional modes of advertising to digitalized advertisements on social media to expand their consumer base. They are also utilizing live streaming videos for promotional purposes as they are an affordable and easy to access marketing solution. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global digital video content market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are:

Google LLC

Facebook, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Netflix, Inc.

Snap Inc.

Twitter, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Hulu LLC

Youku Tudou, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global digital video content market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital video content market?

Which are the popular types in the market?

What are the key business models in the market?

What are the various device types in the market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global digital video content industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global digital video content industry?

What is the structure of the global digital video content industry, and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global digital video content industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Digital Video Content Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Business Model5.5 Market Breakup by Type5.6 Market Breakup by Device Type5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast5.9 SWOT Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Strengths5.9.3 Weaknesses5.9.4 Opportunities5.9.5 Threats5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Content Creation5.10.3 Aggregation5.10.4 Distribution and Marketing5.10.5 Devices5.10.6 Consumers5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.11.4 Degree of Competition5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes5.12 Price Analysis 6 Market Breakup by Business Model6.1 Subscription6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Advertising6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Download-To-Own (DTO)6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Type7.1 Video-On-Demand (VOD)7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Online Video7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Device8.1 Laptop8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 PC8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Mobile8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Asia Pacific9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Market Structure10.2 Key Players10.3 Profiles of Key Players10.3.1 Google10.3.2 Facebook10.3.3 Amazon10.3.4 Netflix10.3.5 Snap Inc.10.3.6 Twitter10.3.7 Apple Inc.10.3.8 Hulu LLC10.3.9 YoukuFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gi3k18

