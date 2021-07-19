Global Digital Therapeutics Markets 2021-2027 - Startups Flock The Digital Therapeutics Market

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Therapeutics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Global Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Therapeutics estimated at US$347.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Preventive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.7% CAGR to reach US$421.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Treatment/Care segment is readjusted to a revised 25.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 71% share of the global Digital Therapeutics market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 24.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Digital Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$103.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$282.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.1% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.6% and 21.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$282.8 Million by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Digital Therapeutics: An Introduction

Outlook

Leading Markets

Factors Impeding Growth

Canary Health, Inc. ( USA )

) Dthera Sciences ( USA )

) Fitbit Health Solutions ( USA

Livongo Health, Inc. ( USA )

) Medtronic, Plc ( Ireland )

) Omada Health, Inc. ( USA )

) Propeller Health ( USA )

) Pear Therapeutics, Inc. ( USA )

) Proteus Digital Health, Inc. ( USA )

) WellDoc, Inc. ( USA )

) Digital Therapeutics Continue to Attract Venture Capital Investments

Startups Flock the Digital Therapeutics Market

Select Digital Therapeutics Startups

Digital Health Unicorn Startups

Pipeline Products Drive Growth Prospects

A Snapshot of Select DTx Pipeline Products

Pharma Majors Foray into Uncharted Territory

Pharmaceutical Companies Team Up with Payers to Seek Reimbursement

Growing Focus on Preventative Healthcare Widens Growth Opportunities

Overcoming the Stigma of Mental Health through Digital Therapeutics

Global Number of People Suffering from Mental Disorders (In Million)

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Market Growth

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Digital Therapeutics in Oncology

Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth

Growing Focus on Reducing Healthcare Costs Bolsters Market Growth

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Health Conditions: A Vital Growth Driver

World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Preventive by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World 7-Year Perspective for Preventive by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Treatment/Care by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World 7-Year Perspective for Treatment/Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for B2C by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World 7-Year Perspective for B2C by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for B2B by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World 7-Year Perspective for B2B by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 56

