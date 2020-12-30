Global Digital Solutions, Inc. Provides Business Update On Automotive And Aviation Technology Solutions

SACRAMENTO, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Digital Solutions, Inc. ( OTC: GDSI), a Company that is positioning itself as a leader in Automotive and Aviation Technology Solutions, provides a corporate update from CEO William Delgado.

We are very pleased to announce that our ongoing legal complaint against Rontan Metalurgica and the Bolzan brothers is reaching a close. Our legal team has filed the final finding of fact and we expect the court's ruling sometime in late January of 2021. Global Digital Solutions has asked for Specific Performance (the Company and Plant in Brazil) and incidental damages of approximately $192,000,000, not including legal fees incurred by our team at Boies Schiller Flexner. We firmly believe that our legal team of Boies Schiller Flexner, as well as William Isaacson of Paul Weiss, are arguably the most respected attorneys regarding cross-border matters and will ultimately bring this judgment to a successful closure. We fully appreciate and understand the time it takes for the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida to formally rule on this complex matter.

Automotive Technology

Upon completion of the aforementioned legal proceeding, the Company intends to leverage our experience gained from engineering and assembly of mobile command centers through its NACSV subsidiary into the vastly expanding Electric Vehicle (EV) and Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AAI) sector. Although we do not intend to become a full-service manufacturer, we believe that we have the ability to provide support to the industry through parts, service, logistics and software development. We also expect to rely on our AI partner, Consolidated Ocean Technology, Inc. (COTS) for work in this area.

Aviation Technology

The Company has continued its development of the PALS system in 2020. We have conducted preliminary flight testing and expect to announce additional testing after the first of the year. We also have been working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and selected OEMS to incorporate the system into their respective flight protocols. While development has been somewhat slowed due to the Covid-19 situation, we expect activity to pick up in 2021. The Company is also looking at other applications for the PALS technology, specifically related to noise abatement to address aviation challenges that have been fueled by the astronomical growth of aviation. This effort has led to VSAT (Vertical Stacking Air Traffic) Management System. GDSI's interest in VSAT has resulted in a VSAT provisional patent application.. We continue to look for additional aviation technology acquisition candidates that we may obtain in the future to augment our offerings.

Lastly, I would like to thank all of our shareholders and employees for their valuable support over this past year. We eagerly await 2021 and the possibilities that it holds for our Company.

