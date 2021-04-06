Global Digital Solutions For Biomarkers Market Trends & Forecasts, 2021-2030 - Product Discovery And Development / Validation And Regulatory Submissions / Distribution And Marketing

DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market by Content, Purpose, Type of Biomarker, Therapeutic Area, Business Model, and by Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been...

DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market by Content, Purpose, Type of Biomarker, Therapeutic Area, Business Model, and by Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of digital solutions for biomarkers (either commercialized or under development) in the healthcare industry, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

In the current pandemic scenario, medical professionals are trying to identify digital biomarkers that can facilitate the successful screening/diagnosis of COVID-19 patients, remotely. For instance, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has tasked physIQ with developing and validating an algorithm, which can use existing wearable biosensor-derived analytics (generated by the company's pinpointIQT cloud platform) to discover a novel digital biomarker for COVID-19 associated decompensation.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future opportunity for digital solutions for biomarkers developers over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends, and expected price variations for these products, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.

In this regard, it is worth noting that the development of tools to capture digital biomarkers and analyze them, requires multidisciplinary (including computer science and engineering, as well as neology and medicine) expertise.

Currently, several successful start-ups claim to be involved in designing and developing the necessary software/hardware solutions for the abovementioned purposes. Most of these companies have also received significant capital investments to support their respective product development initiatives.

One of the primary challenges encountered by innovators in this market is related to regulatory review. Digital biomarkers are subjected to the same level of regulatory scrutiny as their traditional counterparts. Moreover, there is an evident need for a systematic approach to assess the quality and utility of digitized renderings of biological events, in order to gauge their safety and efficacy in informing health-related decision making.

Despite existing challenges, this niche, but emerging domain, is expected to evolve complementary to digital therapeutics, with pioneers in the field poised to benefit from the first-to-market advantage. Given the recent rise in partnership activity in this field, and the growing demand for remote diagnostic and therapeutic solutions (mostly influenced by the pandemic), we believe that the digital biomarkers market is likely to grow at a healthy pace over the next decade.

An overview of the current market landscape of digital solutions for biomarkers, including information on current status (approved, marketed, USFDA submission, research and development, proof-of-concept, and discovery), content of solution (combination offering of software application/gaming solution + AI support or device or personal coach, and standalone software/gaming solution ), purpose of solution (diagnosis, early screening, monitoring and predictive insights), type of biomarker (cognitive, idiosyncratic, molecular, neurophysiological, physiological, respiratory, vocal, and others ), target indication(s), therapeutic area(s), target population, and prescription requirement. In addition, it highlights the companies engaged in developing digital solutions for biomarkers, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, type of business model used (B2B and B2C) and location of headquarters.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in digital solutions for biomarkers?

Which popular therapeutic areas are being targeted by digital solutions for biomarkers?

Which players are actively involved in organizing/participating in global events conducted within this domain?

What is the trend for capital investments in the digital solutions for biomarkers market?

Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What type of strategies are being adopted by big pharma players engaged in this domain?

How is the recent COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the overall digital solutions for biomarkers market?

What are the opportunities available for digital solutions for biomarkers in emerging markets?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to digital solutions for biomarkers market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE1.1. Scope of the Report1.2. Research Methodology1.3. Key Questions Answered1.4. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION3.1 Chapter Overview3.2. Overview of Digital Biomarkers3.2.1 Classification of Digital Biomarkers3.2.2 Key Advantages and Limitations3.3. Digital Biomarker-related Product Development and Commercialization Path3.3.1. Product Discovery and Development3.3.2. Validation and Regulatory Submissions3.3.3. Distribution and Marketing3.4. Prevalent Trends Related to Digital Biomarkers3.4.1. Emerging Focus Areas3.4.2. Key Historical Trends3.4.3. Geographical Activity

4 . MARKET LANDSCAPE4.1. Chapter Overview4.2. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers: Overall Market Landscape4.3. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers: Developer Landscape4.4. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Digital Solutions for Biomarker4.5. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers: Information on Additional Players

5. KEY INSIGHTS5.1. Chapter Overview5.2. 4D Bubble Analysis: Analysis by Portfolio Strength, Type of Biomarker and Company Size5.3. Grid Representation: Analysis by Current Status, Content of Solution and Therapeutic Area5.4. Treemap Representation: Analysis by Therapeutic Area and Company Size5.5. World Map Representation: Analysis by Location of Headquarters5.6. Current and Future Market Landscape Trends Analysis

6. COMPANY PROFILES6.1. Chapter Overview6.2. Acculi Labs6.3. Canary Health Technologies6.4. Empatica6.5 IXICO6.6. Kinsa6.7. Progentec Diagnostics6.8. Vocalis Health

7. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS7.1. Chapter Overview7.2. Key Parameters and Methodology7.3. Product Competitiveness Analysis7.3.1. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Idiosyncratic Biomarkers7.3.2. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Physiological Biomarkers7.3.3. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Vocal Biomarkers7.3.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Other Biomarkers

8. GLOBAL EVENT ANALYSIS8.1. Chapter Overview8.2. Scope and Methodology8.3. Global Events Related to Digital Biomarkers

9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS9.1. Chapter Overview9.2. Types of Funding9.3. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers: Funding and Investment Analysis9.4 Concluding Remarks

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS10.1. Chapter Overview10.2. Partnership Models10.3. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers: Recent Partnerships and Collaborations

11. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES11.1. Chapter Overview11.2. Scope and Methodology11.3. Digital Biomarker-related Initiatives of Big Pharma Players11.4. Benchmark Analysis of Big Pharmaceutical Players

12. MARKET FORECAST12.1. Chapter Overview12.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions12.3. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market, 2021-203012.4. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market: Distribution by Content of Solution12.5. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market: Distribution by Purpose of Solution12.6. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market: Distribution by Type of Biomarker12.7. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area12.8. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market: Distribution by Business Model12.9. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions

13. IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR BIOMARKERS MARKET13.1. Chapter Overview13.2. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market13.3. Current Opinions and Key Initiatives of Key Players13.4. Recuperative Strategies for Developer Businesses

14. CONCLUSION14.1. Chapter Overview14.2. Key Takeaways

15. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS15.1. Chapter Overview15.2. Tilak Healthcare15.3. Vocalis Health

16. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

17. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/978yez

