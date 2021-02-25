Global Digital Radiography Markets 2021-2024 - Technology Strategies Shift Among Manufacturers With The Emergence Of Value-based Imaging

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Technologies that Enhance Integrated Workflow, Productivity, Patient Safety, and Detection Capabilities Drive the Global Digital Radiography Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Technologies that Enhance Integrated Workflow, Productivity, Patient Safety, and Detection Capabilities Drive the Global Digital Radiography Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an analysis of the global digital radiography (DR) market. It provides an in-depth breakdown of current trends, market size, revenue forecast, market penetration, and market attractiveness in 3 segments: turnkey suites, mobile DR, and DR retrofits.

Market measurements are analyzed for the year 2019 and forecasted up to 2024. Revenue and year-on-year growth rates are provided by country and segment. Pricing range and growth trends by equipment type are analyzed.

As the oldest and most utilized medical imaging modality, diagnostic general X-ray imaging is a workhorse modality for any medical imaging provider and an anchor modality for any medical imaging equipment vendor. Globally, digital radiography markets are on the brink of a new growth phase. With technological innovation in the digital radiology segment, new products are being introduced into the market to provide quality images and enhance patient safety. Increased emphasis on safety and outcomes, reduced radiation, seamless workflow, and cost-competitiveness drive digital radiography systems adoption.

New regulatory mandates, technology advances, and product innovations will accelerate the market's transition to an all-digital environment in certain geographies by 2024. This growth phase, following the one driven by DR retrofits in early 2015, moves market interest back to new turnkey DR solutions and is being ushered in amid greater competition and new dynamics across the value chain involving flat-panel displays, OEMs, system integrators, and distributors in other regions.

Key Issues Addressed:

What revenue was generated by general radiography equipment shipments to customers each year from 2017 to 2019, and how will these figures change from 2020 to 2024?

How many DR turnkey suites, mobile DR units, and DR retrofits were shipped to customers each year from 2017 to 2019, and how are these figures expected to change from 2020 to 2024?

What were the average selling prices of DR suites, mobiles, and retrofits in 2019, and how are these figures expected to change from 2020 to 2024?

Which competitors held the highest market share across regions in 2019?

What is the outlook for the general X-ray imaging equipment market considering inter-modality competition and changing adoption patterns?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Medical X-ray and General Radiography Market Segmentation

DR Market - Research Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Key Findings - Executive Summary

DR Technology - Moving Ahead

Game-changing Strategies

Total Market Snapshot - Regional Findings

Market Engineering Measurements - Total DR Market

Market Engineering Measurements - Turnkey Suites Segment

Market Engineering Measurements - Mobile DR Segment

Market Engineering Measurements - DR Retrofit Segment

CEO's Perspective

Key Companies to Watch

Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions

Total Market Overview

Medical X-ray and General Radiography Market Segmentation

Total Market Snapshot - Market Overview

Global DR Market Overview

Drivers and Restraints - Total DR Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Market Forecasts - Total Digital Radiography Market

Total Market Snapshot - Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumption and Definition

Total Market Snapshot - Total Unit Shipment Forecast

Total Market Snapshot - Total Revenue Forecast

Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends Forecast by Segment

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Total Market Snapshot - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by DR Segments

Competitive Environment - Global Digital Radiography Market

Total Digital Radiography Market - Market Share Analysis of Competitors

Competitive Environment - Global

Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Onset of Transitioning Care Paradigm Expected to Influence Digitization of Radiography Market

Growth Opportunity 2 - New Market Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for DR Vendors

Turnkey Suites Segment Analysis

Turnkey Suites Segment Characteristics

Turnkey Suites Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Turnkey Suites Segment - Unit Shipment Forecast

Turnkey Suites Segment - Revenue Forecast

Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Mobile DR Segment Analysis

Mobile DR Segment Characteristics

Mobile DR Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Mobile DR Segment - Unit Shipment Forecast

Mobile DR Segment - Revenue Forecast

Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

DR Retrofit Segment Analysis

DR Retrofit Segment Characteristics

DR Retrofit Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

DR Retrofit Segment - Unit Shipment Forecast

DR Retrofit Segment - Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Regional Analysis - Digital Radiography Market in North America

DR Market in NA - Market Overview

DR Market in NA - Unit Shipment Forecast

DR Market in NA - Revenue Forecast

DR Market in NA - Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

DR Market in NA - Market Share Analysis of Competitors

Regional Analysis - DR Market in Western Europe

Regional Analysis - DR Market in Eastern Europe

DR Market in LATAM - Market Overview

Regional Analysis - DR Market in APAC

Regional Analysis - DR Market in South Africa

Regional Analysis - DR Market in the Middle East

Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Market Overview

Summary - FPDs

FPD Value Chain in Light of their Declining Cost

FPD Market Size Trends

Sizing the FPD Market Opportunity in the Global DR Market

The Last Word

Companies Mentioned

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Samsung

Canon Medical Systems

Siemens Healthineers

Fujifilm

Konica Minolta

Agfa

Carestream

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eravvx

