Global Digital PCR Market (2021 To 2028) - By Technologies, Product Type, Application And End-user

The global digital polymerase chain reaction market generated $508.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,139.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) is a new approach for the detection and quantification of nucleic acids that provides a sensitive and reproducible way to measure the amount of DNA or RNA present in a sample. dPCR exhibits high potential in the research (basic research and applied research), clinical diagnostics, forensics, and other similar areas. dPCR systems are useful for copy number variation, rare sequence detection, mutation detection, miRNA analysis, gene expression analysis, and next-generation sequencing sample quantification.The global digital polymerase chain reaction market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to the rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases and an increase in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines. In addition, advancements in the technique are anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of dPCR devices and reimbursement issues are the factors anticipated to hamper market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, an increase in funding for R&D activities is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market players. The digital polymerase chain reaction market is segmented into technology, product type, application, end user, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) and BEAMing digital PCR.By technology, the market is bifurcated into droplet digital PCR (ddPCR), chip based digital PCR and BEAMing digital PCR. Depending on product type, it is fragmented into digital PCR systems, consumables & reagents, and software & services. On the basis of application, it is segregated into research, clinical diagnostics, and forensic & others. As per end user, it is differentiated into pharmaceuticals & biotechnology industries, clinical diagnostic laboratories, and universities & other organizations. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe ( Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific ( Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA ( Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA). Key Benefits

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2020 to 2028 to identify prevailing opportunities along with a strategic assessment of the global digital PCR market.

Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of end users, developments, and services in the industry.

An in-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitates strategic business planning.

Developmental strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Top player positioning, 20203.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer3.5.1.2. Increase in awareness and acceptance of personalized medicines3.5.1.3. Technological advancements3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. High cost of dPCR devices3.5.2.2. Reimbursement issues3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Increase in funding for R&D activities3.6. NGS technology Impact on Digital PCR Market3.7. Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the digital PCR market CHAPTER 4: DIGITAL POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.1.2. Market size and forecast for PCR Market, 2017-20234.2. Droplet digital PCR4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Chip based digital PCR4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. BEAMing dPCR4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast4.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: DIGITAL POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Consumables & reagents5.2.1. Market size and forecast5.2.2. Market analysis, by country5.3. Digital PCR systems5.3.1. Market size and forecast5.3.2. Market analysis, by country5.4. Software & services5.4.1. Market size and forecast5.4.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: DIGITAL POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION MARKET, BY APPLICATION6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Research6.2.1. Market size and forecast6.2.2. Market analysis, by country6.3. Clinical diagnostics6.3.1. Market size and forecast6.3.2. Market analysis, by country6.4. Forensic & others6.4.1. Market size and forecast6.4.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: DIGITAL POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION MARKET, BY END USER7.1. Overview7.1.1. Market size and forecast7.2. Clinical diagnostic laboratories7.2.1. Market size and forecast7.2.2. Market analysis, by country7.3. Pharmaceuticals & biotechnology industries7.3.1. Market size and forecast7.3.2. Market analysis, by country7.4. Universities & other organizations7.4.1. Market size and forecast7.4.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: DIGITAL POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. 4BASEBIO AG9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Company snapshot9.1.3. Operating business segments9.1.4. Product portfolio9.1.5. Business Performance9.2. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Company snapshot9.2.3. Operating business segments9.2.4. Product portfolio9.2.5. Business performance9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. COMBINATI, INC.9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Company snapshot9.3.3. Operating business segments9.3.4. Product portfolio9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. FLUIDIGM CORPORATION9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Company snapshot9.4.3. Operating business segments9.4.4. Product portfolio9.4.5. Business performance9.5. JN MEDSYS9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Company snapshot9.5.3. Product portfolio9.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. MERCK KGAA9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Company snapshot9.6.3. Operating business segments9.6.4. Product portfolio9.6.5. Business performance9.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. QIAGEN N. V.9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Company snapshot9.7.3. Operating business segment9.7.4. Product portfolio9.7.5. Business performance9.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. SYSMEX CORPORATION9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Company snapshot9.8.3. Operating business segments9.8.4. Product portfolio9.8.5. Business performance9.9. STILLA TECHNOLOGIES9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Company snapshot9.9.3. Product portfolio9.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Company snapshot9.10.3. Operating business segments9.10.4. Product portfolio9.10.5. Business performanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n82xax

