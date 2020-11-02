Global Digital Payment Market (2020 To 2025) - Progressive Changes In Regulatory Frameworks Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Payment Market by Component (Solutions (Payment Processing, Payment Gateway, Payment Wallet, POS Solution, Payment Security and Fraud Management) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital payment market size is expected to grow from USD 79,303 million in 2020 to USD 154,082 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Major growth factors for the market include worldwide initiatives for the promotion of digital payments, high proliferation of smartphones enabling mCommerce growth, an increase in eCommerce sales, and growth in internet penetration.

By deployment type, the cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Several vendors in the market offer payment solutions through the public and private cloud. Cloud-based payment solutions are available in various subscriptions and pay-per-use models. These solutions empower businesses to invest in payment technologies according to their specific requirements. The cloud-based deployment of digital payment software is gaining traction among SMEs, as cloud-based deployment helps SMEs avoid upfront costs associated with hardware, software, storage, and technical staff.

By region, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is at the forefront to adopt digital payment solutions due to the increased smartphone penetration and internet connectivity in this region that provides digital payment solution providers with an opportunity to launch advanced digital payment services. The rapid eCommerce adoption also contributes to the increased use of digital payment solutions. The adoption of digital payment solutions has helped bridge economic opportunities and drive financial inclusion in APAC. APAC consumers prefer equal measures of seamless and security in all aspects of their digital payment transactions. The growing retail market in the region has enabled global digital payment solution providers to focus more on this region for providing advanced solutions.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the digital payment market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Digital Payment Market4.2 Market by Component4.3 Market by Solution4.4 Market by Service4.5 Market by Professional Service4.6 Market by Deployment Type4.7 Market by Vertical4.8 Market by Region4.9 Market by Country 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Worldwide Initiatives for the Promotion of Digital Payments5.2.1.2 High Proliferation of Smartphones Enabling Mcommerce Growth5.2.1.3 Increase in Ecommerce Sales and Growth in Internet Penetration5.2.1.4 Rise in the Adoption of Contactless Payments5.2.1.5 Increase in the Adoption of Real-Time Payments5.2.1.6 Evolving Customer Expectations5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Lack of Global Standards for Cross-Border Payments5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rapid Decline in Unbanked Population Across the Globe5.2.3.2 Gradual Adoption of Open-Banking Apis5.2.3.3 Progressive Changes in Regulatory Frameworks5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Evolving Cyber Attacks on Digital Payments5.2.4.2 Fragmented Regional Regulatory Landscape5.2.4.3 Lack of Digital Literacy in Emerging Countries5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis5.4 Market: Ecosystem5.5 Technology Analysis5.6 Pricing Analysis5.7 Case Studies5.7.1 Case Study 1: Suntrust Implemented Zelle Solution to Offer Competitive Banking Services to Digital-First Customers5.7.2 Case Study 2: Caribbean Airlines Consulted Worldpay to Manage Business Costs and Risks5.7.3 Case Study 3: Poshmark Added Venmo as Payment Option and Witnessed Improved Traction and Brand Visibility 6 Digital Payment Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.2 Solutions6.2.1 Solutions: Market Drivers6.2.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact6.2.3 Payment Gateway Solutions6.2.4 Payment Processing Solutions6.2.5 Payment Wallet Solutions6.2.6 Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions6.2.7 Point of Sale Solutions6.3 Services6.3.1 Services: Digital Payment Market Drivers6.3.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact6.3.3 Professional Services6.3.3.1 Consulting6.3.3.2 Implementation6.3.3.3 Support and Maintenance6.3.4 Managed Services 7 Digital Payment Market, by Deployment Type7.1 Introduction7.2 On-Premises7.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers7.2.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact7.3 Cloud7.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers7.3.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact 8 Digital Payment Market, by Organization Size8.1 Introduction8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises8.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers8.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact8.3 Large Enterprises8.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers8.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact 9 Digital Payment Market, by Vertical9.1 Introduction9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance9.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers9.2.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact9.3 Retail and Ecommerce9.3.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Market Drivers9.3.2 Retail and Ecommerce: COVID-19 Impact9.4 Healthcare9.4.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers9.4.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact9.5 Travel and Hospitality9.5.1 Travel and Hospitality: Market Drivers9.5.2 Travel and Hospitality: COVID-19 Impact9.6 Transportation and Logistics9.6.1 Transportation and Logistics: Market Drivers9.6.2 Transportation and Logistics: COVID-19 Impact9.7 Media and Entertainment9.7.1 Media and Entertainment: Market Drivers9.7.2 Media and Entertainment: COVID-19 Impact9.8 Other Verticals 10 Digital Payment Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.5 Latin America10.6 Middle East and Africa 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Key Market Developments11.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements11.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players11.5 Historical Revenue Analysis11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview11.7 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions11.7.1 Star11.7.2 Emerging Leaders11.7.3 Pervasive11.7.4 Participant11.8 Ranking of Key Players11.9 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions11.9.1 Progressive Companies11.9.2 Responsive Companies11.9.3 Dynamic Companies11.9.4 Starting Blocks11.10 Company Profiles11.10.1 Introduction11.10.2 Fiserv11.10.3 Fis11.10.4 Paypal11.10.5 Global Payments11.10.6 Square11.10.7 Visa11.10.8 Mastercard11.10.9 Wex 11.10.10 Aci Worldwide 11.10.11 Jpmorgan Chase 11.10.12 Intuit 11.10.13 Stripe 11.10.14 Due 11.10.15 Worldline 11.10.16 Adyen 11.10.17 Paytrace 11.10.18 Applepay 11.10.19 Aliant Payments 11.10.20 Aurus 11.10.21 Fattmerchant 11.10.22 2Checkout 11.10.23 Paysafe 11.10.24 Payu 11.10.25 Spreedly 11.10.26 Alipay 11.10.27 Dwolla 12 Appendix

