Global Digital Pathology Market 2021-2028 - Supportive Regulations Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Anticipated To Increase Penetration Of Digital Pathology System

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Pathology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Software, Device), by Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Academic Research), by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital pathology market size is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases triggers the demand for advanced diagnostics, which is expected to drive market growth. Growing economic stability and awareness pertaining to the benefits of using Computer-Aided Diagnostics (CAD) is further contributing to the growth.Moreover, supportive regulations amidst COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to increase penetration of digital pathology system in coming years. A March 2020 memorandum issued by the CMS stated that laboratories would be allowed to utilize temporary testing sites, such as homes, for digital pathology review and reporting, even if they are not CLIA-certified (provided that certain criteria are met). This waiver gives pathology labs the necessary regulatory flexibility to remotely maintain operations during the pandemic.During the pandemic, interim extraordinary measures were put in place in relation to Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) audits. These allowed substitutions of on-site audits with alternative arrangements, such as desktop audit, remote audit, hybrid audit, and surrogate audit. In July 2020, Proscia received MDSAP certification.Digital pathology has an important role in companion diagnostics and drug development pipeline, including molecular biology, biobanking, molecular tissue profiling, and tissue microarray analysis. Increasing demand for high-quality tissue samples in tissue-based biomarker research is expected to propel the adoption of the technology over the forecast period. Digital Pathology Market Report Highlights

Devices held the dominant market share in 2020 owing to increased use in academic research.

The rising implementation of slide management system in stratified medicine and tissue-based biomarker research is one of the key contributing factors for the dominance of this technology.

The software segment is expected to witness lucrative growth in the near future as the product assists in faster diagnosis and synchronization of patient data, where healthcare professionals can remotely access this information.

Digital pathology is increasingly used in academic research owing to various benefits, such as cost-effectiveness and rapid results.

The disease diagnosis segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and demand for noble diagnosis techniques.

The availability of unified platforms for workflows in pathology is anticipated to boost the usage of computer-aided imaging technology in academic research, which is anticipated to boost segment growth.

Hospitals led the end-use segment in 2020 owing to the increasing adoption of digital pathology.

The market is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances. New product development and well-established distribution channels are key to the competitive advantage of leading players.

An increasing usage rate of digital imaging systems to facilitate faster diagnosis, particularly of chronic diseases; the increased uptake of these products serves as the key driver of this market.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Digital Pathology Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3 User Perspective Analysis3.3.1 Consumer Behaviour Analysis3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis3.4 List Of Potential Customers3.5 Regulatory Framework3.6 Political Landscape, Current & Future Scenario3.6.1 List Of Regulations3.6.1.1 The Health Insurance Portability And Accountability (Hipaa)3.6.1.2 The Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (Clia)3.7 Digital Pathology Market Dynamics3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis3.7.2 Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases3.7.3 Higher Cost-Efficiency3.7.4 Rapid Technological Advancement3.7.5 Market Restraint Analysis3.7.6 Lack Of Reimbursement For Digital Pathology-Enabled Services3.7.7 Industry Challenges3.8 Digital Pathology Market Analysis Tools: Porters3.9 Swot Analysis By Factors (Political & Legal, Economic, Social And Technology)3.10 Cost Structure Analysis Chapter 4 Digital Pathology Market Competitive & Vendor Landscape4.1 Participation Categorization4.2 Strategic Initiative & Outcome Analysis4.2.1 Key Strategies, By Company4.3 Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, 20204.4 Vendor Landscape4.5 Public Companies4.6 Private Companies4.7 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances Analysis4.8 Case Study Chapter 5 Digital Pathology Market: Impact of the Covid-195.1 Current And Future Impact Analysis5.2 Opportunity Analysis Chapter 6 Digital Pathology Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1 Market: Product Movement Analysis6.2 Software6.3 Device6.3.1 Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)6.3.2 Scanners6.3.3 Slide Management System6.4 Storage System Chapter 7 Digital Pathology Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1 Market: Application Movement Analysis7.2 Drug Discovery & Development7.3 Academic Research7.4 Disease Diagnosis7.4.2 Cancer Cell Detection Chapter 8 Digital Pathology Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis8.1 Market: End-Use Movement Analysis8.2 Hospitals8.3 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies8.4 Diagnostic Laboratories8.5 Academic And Research Institutes Chapter 9 Pathology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Product, Application, End Use9.1 Market Shares By Region, 2020 & 2028 Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Danaher

Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Olympus Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Mikroscan Technologies

Inspirata, Inc

Visiopharm A/S

Huron Digital Pathology

3DHISTECH Ltd

ContextVision AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74m824

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-pathology-market-2021-2028---supportive-regulations-amidst-the-covid-19-pandemic-is-anticipated-to-increase-penetration-of-digital-pathology-system-301250148.html

SOURCE Research and Markets