Global Digital Marketing Software Market (2021 To 2026) - By Solution, Type, Service, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Deployment And Geography

The "Global Digital Marketing Software Market (2021-2026) Solution, Type, Service, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Deployment, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Marketing Software Market is estimated to be USD 68.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 150 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.9%. Market DynamicsKey factors, such as the growing need for increasing sales efficiency and optimizing marketing campaigns have led to be a driving factor for the growth of the digital marketing software market. Moreover, the growing demand for marketing analytics followed by the increasing demand for automation of routine activities is further supporting the growth of the market.However, factors such as lack of skilled labor in handling the market software and security concerns are likely to restrain the market growth of the digital marketing software market. Moreover, technological advancement with the deployment of cloud-based deployments and growing market demand for social media marketing is further likely to create opportunities for the market. Market SegmentationThe Global Digital Marketing Software Market is segmented further based on Solution, Type, Service, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Deployment, and Geography.By Solution, the market is classified as CRM Software, Email Marketing, Social Media, Search Marketing, Content Management Software, Marketing Automation, Campaign Management Digital Marketing Software, and others. Amongst all, the CRM software is estimated to hold the highest market share.By Type, the market is classified as Interaction systems, Data and analytics systems, Content production & management, and Management & administration-oriented apps. Amongst all, the interaction systems are estimated to hold the highest market share.By Service, the market is classified as Professional Services and Managed Services. Amongst the two, the managed services are estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecasted period.By Organizational Size, the market is classified as Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Amongst the two, the large enterprises are estimated to hold the highest market share.By Deployment, the market is classified as on-premise and cloud deployment. Amongst the two, the cloud-based deployment is estimated to hold the highest market share.By Industry Vertical, the market is classified as BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Consumer Goods and Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Telecom and IT, Travel, and Hospitality and others. Amongst all, the media and the entertainment industry are estimated to hold the highest market share.By Geography, APAC is projected to lead the market. Recent Developments1. Adobe has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Workfront, the leading work management platform for marketers, for USD 1.5 billion. 9th November 20202. Salesforce has planned to acquire Slack Technologies, Inc., an innovative enterprise communications platform. This acquisition shall enable Slack to integrate with Salesforce cloud and bring about changes in the enterprise software platform. 1st December 2020 Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are Adobe, Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hubspot Inc., IBM Corporation, Marketo Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation; Salesforce.com, Inc. SAP SE and SAS Institute, Inc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Digital Marketing Software Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Need for increasing sales efficiency and optimizing marketing campaigns 4.2.1.2 Growing demand for marketing analytics4.2.1.3 Increasing demand for automating routine marketing activities to reduce cost 4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 Lack of skills and training4.2.2.2 Security and privacy issues4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Technological advancements4.2.3.2 Rise in social media marketing and mobile marketing4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Slower adoption by marketing teams to marketing software platforms4.2.4.2 Complexities of enterprise requirements4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Solution6.1 Introduction6.2 CRM Software 6.3 Email Marketing6.4 Social Media6.5 Search Marketing6.6 Content Management Software6.7 Marketing Automation 6.8 Campaign Management Digital Marketing Software 6.9 Others 7 Global Digital Marketing Software, By Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Interaction systems7.3 Data and analytics systems7.4 Content production & management7.5 Management & administration oriented apps 8 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Service8.1 Introduction8.2 Professional Services8.2.1 Support and Maintenance 8.2.2 System Integration 8.2.3 Testing and Optimization 8.2.4 Training and Education8.3 Managed Services 9 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Deployment Type9.1 Introduction9.2 On-Premises9.3 Cloud 10 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Organization Size10.1 Introduction10.2 Large Enterprises10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises 11 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Industry Verticals11.1 Introduction11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance 11.3 Transportation and Logistics 11.4 Consumer Goods and Retail 11.5 Education 11.6 Healthcare 11.7 Manufacturing 11.8 Media and Entertainment 11.9 Telecom and IT 11.10 Travel and Hospitality 11.11 Others 12 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Geography12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.2.1 US12.2.2 Canada12.2.3 Mexico12.3 South America12.3.1 Brazil12.3.2 Argentina12.4 Europe12.4.1 UK12.4.2 France12.4.3 Germany12.4.4 Italy12.4.5 Spain12.4.6 Rest of Europe12.5 Asia-Pacific12.5.1 China12.5.2 Japan12.5.3 India12.5.4 Indonesia12.5.5 Malaysia12.5.6 South Korea12.5.7 Australia12.5.8 Russia12.5.9 Rest of APAC12.6 Rest of the World12.6.1 Qatar12.6.2 Saudi Arabia12.6.3 South Africa12.6.4 United Arab Emirates12.6.5 Latin America 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Competitive Quadrant13.2 Market Share Analysis13.3 Competitive Scenario13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions13.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements13.3.4 Investments & Funding 14 Company Profiles14.1 Adobe Systems 14.2 Oracle 14.3 SAP 14.4 Salesforce 14.5 IBM Corporation14.6 Marketo Inc14.7 HubSpot Inc 14.8 Microsoft 14.9 SAS Institute 14.10 Act-On Software 14.11 Google LLC14.12 Teradata Corporation 14.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 14.14 SimplyCast 15 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4axotv

