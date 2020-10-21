Global Digital Map Market Report 2020-2025 Featuring Apple, LightBox, Google, MapQuest, TomTom

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Map Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital map market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019A digital map refers to a web-based software solution that is used to represent a specific road, area or geographical location. It is virtually created by collecting data and formatting it into an image through digital formatting that is presented on a digital interface. It consists of various graphical elements that are combined to provide information of waterbodies, roads and important landmarks in a given area. It is also used for calculating distances between different places. Digital maps offer various benefits, such as scalability, accuracy, real-time information, interaction and compact systems to operate. Owing to this, they find extensive applications in smart parking, location, traffic and congestion intelligence, navigation and logistics management.Rapid urbanization and the increasing adoption of mobile computing devices for navigation are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is a rising demand for 3D platforms and advanced technologies that use visualization, simulations and dynamic location-based inputs. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of digital maps in the construction and engineering sectors is also providing a boost to the market growth. Construction engineers visualize territorial data for efficient infrastructural planning and implementing adequate safety measures in buildings. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the advent of cloud technology and big data in digital mapping solutions to process large amounts of geospatial information, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. The adoption of real-time digital maps in passenger and commercial vehicles, along with the development of user-friendly platforms, are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the global digital map market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Key Players in the Market

Apple Inc.

Collins Bartholomew

Digital Map Products Inc. (LightBox)

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

Getmapping

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

HERE Technologies

MAPQUEST INC. ( America Online )

) Maxar Technologies

Nearmap

ThinkGeo LLC

TomTom International B.V.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Digital Map Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 GIS6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 LiDAR6.3 Digital Orthophotography6.4 Aerial Photography6.5 Others 7 Market Breakup by Usage7.1 Indoor 7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Outdoor 8 Market Breakup by Solution8.1 Software8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Services 9 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode9.1 Cloud-based9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 On-premise 10 Market Breakup by Application10.1 Real-Time Location Data Management10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Geocoding and Geopositioning10.3 Routing and Navigation10.4 Asset Tracking10.5 Others 11 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry11.1 Automotive11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Engineering and Construction11.3 Logistics and Transportation11.4 Energy and Utilities11.5 Military, Aerospace and Defense11.6 Others 12 Market Breakup by Region 13 SWOT Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Strengths13.3 Weaknesses13.4 Opportunities13.5 Threats 14 Value Chain Analysis 15 Porters Five Forces Analysis15.1 Overview15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers15.4 Degree of Competition15.5 Threat of New Entrants15.6 Threat of Substitutes 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 Company Overview16.3.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.3 Financials 16.3.4 SWOT Analysis

