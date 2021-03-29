Global Digital Isolator Market (2020 To 2026) - Risen Number Of Safety Standards For Industrial Automation Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Isolator Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Isolation Type, Data Rate, Channel, Application (Gate Drivers, DC/DC Converters, ADCs), Vertical (Industrial, Automotive, Telecommuniactions), and Geography- Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital isolator market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0%

Risen adoption of digital isolators as substitutes for optocouplers, surged demand for noise-free electronic and electrical circuits, increased usage of renewable energy sources across the world, risen use of digital isolators as gate drivers, surged deployment of digital isolators in industrial motor-drive applications, and ability of digital technologies to help healthcare organizations and agencies keep track of COVID-19 spread are the key factors driving the growth of digital isolator market.

Based on the isolation type, capacitive coupling to account the largest share during 2021-2026.

The capacitive coupling segment is estimated to account for the largest size of the digital isolator market in 2021. Isolators based on capacitor coupling isolation type are available at comparatively low prices in the market. It is one of the key reasons for the largest size of the capacitive coupling segment of the market. The giant magnetoresistive segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is fueled by better sensitivity and accuracy of digital isolators based on giant magnetoresistive isolation type than digital isolators based on capacitive coupling and magnetic coupling. The isolators based on giant magnetoresistive isolation type also offer a fast switching speed of up to 150 Mbps, with a low propagation delay of 10 ns to 15 ns. In addition, the materials used in these isolators increase their shelf life.

Gate Driver Application to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the digital isolator market has been segmented into gate drivers, DC/DC converters, analog to digital converters, USB and other communication ports, CAN isolation, and others (isolated analog data acquisition, programmable logic controller (PLC), and isolated P2P communication). The gate drivers segment is estimated to account for the largest size of the digital isolator market in 2021 in terms of value. Gate drivers provide electrical isolation. They possess a strong gate-drive capability, which is required to ensure the safety and robustness of system architectures.

Metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET)-based gate drivers and insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT)-based gate drivers are two types of gate drivers that require isolation. Gate drivers are used to enhance the efficiency, power density, and robustness of systems used in high-performance power conversion applications. They mainly provide reliable control over switching characteristics of IGBT and MOSFET configurations used in a number of inverter and motor-control applications.?Gate drivers are designed for use in high-switching speed applications. They have system size constraints required by power switching technologies based on silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN). In gate drivers, isolator agents, capacitors, or inductive coils are used for input energy transfer to drive gates and provide the necessary isolation for circuit safety and ground-loop isolation.

Industrial vertical to account for the largest share of the digital isolator market during the forecast period

The industrial segment is estimated to account for the largest size of the digital isolator market in 2021 in terms of value. Digital isolators are among the key devices used in industrial equipment. They are used for protecting users and industrial equipment from ground differences and loops, noise, and voltage issues. These isolators also ensure the safety of industrial equipment and their operators.

The presence of several industrial equipment manufacturers in APAC is a key factor responsible for the growth of the digital isolator market in APAC for industrial vertical. In addition, the increasing proliferation of the industrial Internet of things (IIoT) is expected to considerably fuel the demand for digital isolators used in the industrial vertical during the forecast period.

