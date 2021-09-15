Global Digital Industrial And Energy Guidebook 2021 - Develop The Industry's Best And Credible Portfolio To Amplify Your Product Positioning And Accelerate The Demand Generation Needs

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook helps overcome these critical issues for customers by comprehensively evaluating the ecosystem of solution providers.

Using scientific methods, customer voice, and decision support matrices, this research study has shortlisted the top 50 digital best practitioners across the industrial and energy space.

The world is facing unrelenting swings that are causing severe uncertainties, volatility, and complexity. As organizations look to cut operational costs and preserve their bottom line, digital transformation is a much sought after aspect to sustain performance.

The report has identified that the digital journey for customers is not a case of when and if, but how quickly they can pivot. However, critical market issues like complex market messaging, several me-too solutions, value-creation uncertainties, and quick-hit benefits realization restrain a wide-scale adoption of digital solutions.

The prestigious finalists are characterized in 3 main ways:

Enterprise-specific Best Practice: A digital solution, often a platform that is developed to monitor enterprise-wide plant/portfolio operational performance, which includes technical and financial measures.

Industry-specific Best Practice: A digital solution specific to an industry and resolving a specific industry issue.

Function-specific Best Practice: A digital solution which is specific to a particular function with the industry value chain - for example, condition monitoring and reliability assessment.

Organizations can leverage this guidebook as a digital transformation supplier selection guide.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Industrial and Energy Markets

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

Roadmap for Transformation of the Industrial and Energy Markets

Overview of the Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook

How Can You Leverage this Guidebook - Persona-based View

Impact of 12 Digital Technologies on the Industrial and Energy Markets

The 2020 Class of Top 50 Digital Best Practitioners

List Of Top 50 Digital Best Practitioners

Regional Placement of Top 50 Digital Best Practitioners

Industry Placement Of Top 50 Digital Best Practitioners

3. Market Research Scope, Analysis, Methodology, and Definitions

Research Scope

Analysis Methodology

Industrial Value Chain

Definitions

4. Current State of Digital Adoption and Top 20 Digital Trends to Watch Out

Key Market Forces Of Change

Business Imperatives for Industrial Markets

Technology Convergence Leading to New Applications

Industry Convergence

Top 20 Digital Trends to Watch Out in the 2020s

Trend 1: Every Business will Become a Connected Business

Trend 2: Industry Structure Transformation

Trend 3: Distributed Factory Model with Exception-based Centralized Management

Trend 4: The Pivot from Automation to Autonomy

Trend 5: Digital Business Models

Trend 6: Dynamic Digital Twin

Trend 7: Significance of Deep Neural Networks

Trend 8: Prescriptive Intelligence Combines with Cognition

Trend 9: Sensing to Sensemaking

Trend 10: Edge Computing Becomes the Compute Platform Of Choice

Trend 11: Tech Stack Transformation to 2035

Trend 12: Evolution of Quantum Computing

Trend 13: AR and VR will Merge to Provide a Reality-Virtuality Continuum

Trend 14: Transformation of Process Driven by 4IR

Trend 15: Supply Chain Becomes Demand Webs of the Future

Trend 16: Shift to Hybrid Cloud

Trend 17: Personalization of Customer Services

Trend 18: Industry-specific Digital Platforms on the Rise

Trend 19: Adoption of Digital Lifecycle Services and the Industrial CX Transformation

Trend 20: Industry 5.0 Adoption on the Horizon

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Growth Metrics for Digital in Industrial and Energy Markets

Converged Critical Issues

Current Vs. Future Industry Segmentation for Digital Solutions

Growth Drivers for Digital Solution Adoption across Industrial and Energy Markets

Growth Restraints for Digital Solution Adoption across Industrial and Energy Markets

6. Industry Outlook and Market Revenue Forecasts

Revenue Forecast Assumptions

COVID-19 Implications on the Industrial and Energy Markets

Digital Solutions Revenue Forecast by Process Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Process Industry

Digital Solutions Revenue Forecast by Hybrid Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Hybrid Industry

Digital Solutions Revenue Forecast by Discrete Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Discrete Industry

7. Pitfalls in Embracing Digital Transformation

Customer Readiness Restrained by Critical Issues

Who to Target: Two Distinct Customer Segments Exist

Who to Target: Industry Vertical Analysis

Excerpts from Customer Discussion Dialogues

Customer Use Case 1: 100-year-old Oil Storage Company's OT/IT Integration Journey

Customer Use Case 2: Use of Blockchain to drive Agile Component Development/Replacement, and Achieve Process Excellence

Customer Use Case 3: Cloud and Automation Collaboration that Leads to OT/IT Optimization

Customer Use Case 4: Electronics and Semiconductors

Customer Use Case 5: Modern-Day Car Manufacturing

Customer Use Case 6: A Global Bearing Manufacturer Optimizes Production Processes using AWS Cloud

Respond, Reset, and Rebound as a Connected Company

8. Industry Overview and Critical Issues Hampering Process Optimization

Industry Overview - Long-term Transformation

Industry Transformation: Hydrocarbon -> Carbon -> Circular -> Carbon Neutral

Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the O&G Industry

Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Chemicals Industry

Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Power Industry

Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Pulp & Paper Industry

Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Water and Wastewater Industry

Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Life Sciences Industry

Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Metals & Mining Industry

Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the F&B Industry

Imperative To Adopt Digital Solutions in the Discrete Industry

9. Digital Best Practitioners

Decision Support Benchmarking Results

10. Top 50 Digital Best Practitioner Profiles

ABB

ACG Inspection

Advantech

Alfa Laval

Andrew Alliance - A Waters Company

- A Waters Company Ansys

Applied Materials, Inc.

Automation Anywhere

AVEVA Group plc

Baker Hughes

BHC3.ai

Bentley Systems

Cognex Corporation

Cytiva - FlexFactory

Dassault Systemes

Emerson

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Fluke Corporation

Fujitsu RunMyProcess

G-CON Manufacturing, Inc.

GE Digital

GEA

HCL

Hitachi ABB

iBASEt

IBM

Instrumental Inc.

Jabil Inc.

KINEXON GmbH

Microsoft

MAANA

MineHub Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

NEC

Next Kraftwerke

NVIDIA Corporation

OMP

Pratiti Technologies

Rockwell Automation, Inc. - Smart Automotive Manufacturing

Sandvik AB

SAP

SICK AG

Siemens Digital Industries Software Inc.

TATA Technologies

Stratus Technologies

TE Connectivity

Universal Robots (A Teradyne Company)

Wartsila

Webalo

Yokogawa

11. Growth Opportunity Universe - Digital Solutions for Industrial and Energy Markets

Growth Opportunity 1: Tectonic Industry Shifts will Drive Adoption of Digital Solutions, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Value Shift from Hardware to Software and Services for Industrial and Energy Market Companies, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: IaaS to Enable Integration of Disparate IoT Point Solutions for Supply Chain Management (SCM), 2020

12. How Can You Leverage the Guidebook Better?

Engage with our Growth Pipeline as a Service (GPaaS) Platform to Understand the Need for Strategic Pivots and Thrive Tomorrow

Develop the Industry's Best and Credible Portfolio to Amplify Your Product Positioning and Accelerate the Demand Generation Needs

Study License for Reprint & Integration with Landing Page

Virtual Think Tanks led and moderated by the publisher

Consulting Services Portfolio to Meet Your Bespoke Requirements

13. Your Next Steps

