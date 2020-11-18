Global Digital Health Markets 2020-2030 - Increasing Number Of Partnerships And Agreements & Rising Number Of Acquisitions

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Health Market Research Report: By Technology (Mobile Health, Electronic Health Record, Telemedicine, Healthcare Analytics), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Individuals) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital health market is expected to generate a revenue of $884.1 billion, progressing at a 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). The market is growing due to the rising requirement for remote patient monitoring services, growing number of smartphone and tablet users, increasing support from governments regarding digital health solutions, advancements in applications of mobile health technologies, and surging need for advanced healthcare information systems.On the basis of technology, the digital health market is divided into electronic health record, mHealth, healthcare analytics, and telemedicine. Out of these, the mHealth division is projected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come. These technologies aid healthcare organizations to decrease medical costs and offer remote patient monitoring, so the need for visiting hospitals frequently is eliminated. Furthermore, mHealth assists in wellness and disease management, thereby leading to its increasing demand. North America held the major share of the digital health market during 2014-2019 and is further expected to emerge as the largest market in the years to come as well. The surging adoption of digital health solutions, enhancements in the healthcare infrastructure, initiatives that are being taken by several government associations for implementing this technology in healthcare settings, and rise in the healthcare spending are driving the regional domain.Some of the key companies operating in the digital health market are Cerner Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, eClinicalWorks LLC, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, athenahealth Inc., General Electric Company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., AT&T Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Technology4.1.1.1 mHealth4.1.1.1.1 Connected devices4.1.1.1.2 mHealth apps4.1.1.1.3 Services4.1.1.2 EHR4.1.1.2.1 Web/cloud-based4.1.1.2.2 On-premises4.1.1.3 Telemedicine4.1.1.3.1 Teleconsulting4.1.1.3.2 Telemonitoring4.1.1.3.3 Tele-education4.1.1.3.4 Teletraining4.1.1.3.5 Others4.1.1.4 Healthcare analytics4.1.1.4.1 Descriptive4.1.1.4.2 Predictive4.1.1.4.3 Prescriptive4.1.2 By End User4.1.2.1 Hospitals4.1.2.2 Clinics4.1.2.3 Individuals4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Trends4.2.1.1 Increasing number of partnerships and agreements4.2.1.2 Rising number of acquisitions4.2.1.3 Advanced applications of cloud computing in digital health4.2.2 Drivers4.2.2.1 Increasing penetration of smartphone and tablet users4.2.2.2 Growing need for remote patient monitoring services4.2.2.3 Growing mHealth adoption4.2.2.4 Government support for digital health solutions4.2.2.5 Increasing demand for advanced healthcare information systems4.2.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.2.3 Restraints4.2.3.1 High-capital expenditure and maintenance requirement4.2.3.2 Inadequate healthcare infrastructure in developing countries4.2.3.3 Privacy and security concerns4.2.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.2.4 Opportunities4.2.4.1 Increasing popularity of patient-centric EHR systems4.2.4.2 Emerging markets offering lucrative opportunities4.3 Impact of COVID-194.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Technology5.1.1 mHealth Market by Product & Service5.1.2 EHR Market by Delivery Mode5.1.3 Telemedicine Market by Service5.1.4 Healthcare Analytics Market by Type5.2 By End User5.3 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast6.1 By Technology6.1.1 mHealth Market by Product & Service6.1.2 EHR Market by Delivery Mode6.1.3 Telemedicine Market by Service6.1.4 Healthcare Analytics Market by Type6.2 By End User6.3 By Country

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape11.1 Product Benchmarking of Key Players11.2 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players11.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions11.2.2 Product Launches and Approvals11.2.3 Partnerships and Agreements11.2.4 Client Wins11.2.5 Other Developments

Chapter 12. Company Profiles12.1 Business Overview12.2 Product and Service Offerings12.3 Key Financial Summary

