Global Digital Freight Brokerage Markets Report 2020: Market To Reach US$10.9 Billion By 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Freight Brokerage - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market to Reach US$10.9 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Freight Brokerage estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Roadway, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 38% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Seaway segment is readjusted to a revised 42.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.9% share of the global Digital Freight Brokerage market.

The U. S. Accounts for Over 28.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 43.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Digital Freight Brokerage market in the U. S. is estimated at US$341 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.7% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 43.9% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.3% and 35.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.

Airway Segment Corners a 18.2% Share in 2020

In the global Airway segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 29.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$162.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 32.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Freight Brokerage Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Digital Freight Brokerage Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

CANADA JAPAN CHINA EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Digital Freight Brokerage Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

FRANCE GERMANY ITALY UNITED KINGDOM SPAIN RUSSIA REST OF EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC AUSTRALIA INDIA SOUTH KOREA REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC LATIN AMERICA ARGENTINA BRAZIL MEXICO REST OF LATIN AMERICA MIDDLE EAST IRAN ISRAEL SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES REST OF MIDDLE EAST AFRICA IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

