Global Digital Diabetes Care Market 2020-2024: Expansion Of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems - Digital Offering Will Become The Main Differentiator

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Digital Diabetes Care Market 2020: Going Beyond Diabetes Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Digital Diabetes Care Market 2020: Going Beyond Diabetes Management report is the fourth edition of the comprehensive analysis of the global digital diabetes care market.

This report provides a fresh look at digital solutions (apps, connected devices, and services) for diabetes patients, healthcare professionals, and payers. It analyzes historical market trends (2008 to 2019) and gives a future outlook for the market till 2024, including the forecast for the addressable market, downloads, revenue streams, etc.

Diabetes is a global epidemic that affects 463m patients and costs USD 760b annually (IDF). Digital diabetes solutions have disrupted the diabetes care market and are changing overall chronic care, targeting not only diabetes but also its various comorbidities, such as obesity, hypertension, and depression.

The fourth edition focuses on the continued expansion of digital diabetes providers into other chronic conditions (vertical expansion) and new service opportunities (horizontal expansion), highlighting the market's strategic direction in the next few years. This expansion will create new revenue opportunities, improve payer acceptance, and grow user bases beyond the diagnosed diabetes audience.

The new report covers:

The sizing of the global market opportunity: Demographic target group and addressable market.

Extensive analysis of the digital diabetes ecosystem: Number of solutions, downloads, number of monthly active users, etc.

Segmentation by type of solutions.

Market revenue dynamics, including revenue structure by revenue source.

Overview of clinical evidence.

Detailed analysis of the market competition: Top 10 rankings by downloads, user base, and revenue.

Top 10 market players: Description of offerings, mobile app portfolio performance, strategy analysis.

Top 10 country profiles: Market opportunity size, number of solutions, downloads, number of users, Top 5 players.

Major trends in the digital diabetes market.

Market's forecast till 2024

Key Topics Covered:

1 Scope of The Report

2 Management Summary

3 Global Digital Diabetes Opportunity3.1 The Addressable Market Size3.2 The Addressable Market Value

4 Current Status of The Market4.1 Diabetes Apps Developments: The Net Decrease due to Store Cleansings4.2 Diabetes Apps Ecosystem: The Popularity of Different App Categories4.3 Download and Usage Trends in the Diabetes App Market (2015-2020)4.4 Revenue Trends and Developments in the Diabetes App Market (2016-2019)4.5 Clinical Trials by Digital Diabetes Solution Providers

5 Competitive Landscape of Diabetes App Providers5.1 Digital Diabetes Landscape: The Expansion of Digital Solution Providers5.2 Digital Diabetes Publishers: Top 10

6 Leading Digital Diabetes Providers: Offerings, Performance, and Strategies6.1 LifeScan Inc.6.2 Ascensia Diabetes Care6.3 Informed Data Systems ( One Drop)6.4 mySugr (Roche)6.5 H2 Inc.6.6 Livongo Health6.7 Omada Health6.8 Abbott6.9 Dexcom6.10 Dario Health

7 Diabetes Market Status Per Country7.1 The United States7.2 India7.3 Germany7.4 The United Kingdom7.5 China7.6 Mexico7.7 France7.8 Brazil7.9 Spain7.10 Russia

8 The Four Major Trends That Are Shaping The Global Digital Diabetes Market8.1 Expansion of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems: Digital Offering Will Become the Main Differentiator8.2 Hardware vs Pure Service Play: Who Will Lead the Digital Diabetes Market?8.3 Horizontal and Vertical Expansion in the Digital Diabetes Market: Diabetes Providers Evolve into Multi-Condition Chronic Care Platforms8.4 New Reimbursement Opportunities for Diabetes Care Providers: Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Open Additional Revenue Streams

9 Outlook: The Next Five Years to 20229.1 The Global Addressable Market and Active User Forecast (2019 to 2024)9.2 The global market Revenue forecast (2019-2024)

10 Appendix Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Dario Health

Dexcom

H2 Inc.

Informed Data Systems ( One Drop )

) LifeScan Inc.

Livongo Health

mySugr (Roche)

Omada Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/roqk5c

