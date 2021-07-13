Global Digital Banking Market To Reach $30.1 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Digital Banking - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 19; Released: June 2021 Executive Pool: 32625 Companies: 222 - Players covered include Appway AG; Backbase; EdgeVerve Systems Limited; Fidor Solutions AG; Fiserv, Inc.; NETinfo PLC; NF Innova; Oracle Corporation; SAP AG; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Technisys; Temenos Group AG and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking); Service (Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Wealth Management, Other Services); Technology (Cloud-based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking, Chatbots) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Digital Banking Market to Reach $30.1 Billion by 2026Cash is increasingly becoming obsolete as IT makes a revolutionizing entry into the retail banking sector. Personal cheques and hard currency are becoming less popular, while increasing investments in FinTech solutions have pushed up innovations such as PayPal, Square, Apple Pay and cryptocurrencies, thereby boosting the cashless age. Contactless card payments have made even smaller value transactions/payments faster and easier. Other major factors driving the world towards a cashless society include launch of chip and pin payment cards, broadening ecosystem of smartphone payments apps, convergence of finance, banking and telecommunications, and rapid changes in custom, culture and regulations elicited by Internet technologies, strong penetration of Internet enabled smartphones etc. Strong venture capital funding of financial technology start-ups and their commercial innovations are disrupting the status quo held by cash. Stringent regulations and policies and sops such as reduction in value-added tax (VAT) rates on card payments are additionally encouraging the evolution of cashless societies. A key reason for the regulatory clampdown on cash in developing countries is the growing burden of cash usage such as costs associated for handling the cash i.e. paper currency printing, deployment/maintenance of ATMs, high risk of money laundering, higher ability to manipulate cash transactions for tax avoidance, breeding of large unorganized sectors that create "shadow economies" that make no contribution to a economy's GDP growth, inability of the government to impose fiscal controls, reduced productivity of the banking sector in terms of foregone interest, reduced corporate dividends, high counterfeiting costs, among others.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Banking estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period. Retail Banking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.3% CAGR to reach US$14.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Corporate Banking segment is readjusted to a revised 18.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.8% share of the global Digital Banking market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion in 2021, China is Forecast to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026The Digital Banking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.78% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 13.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Mobile banking sector has emerged as a channel to attract new customers and generate revenues. Several banks use the mobile channel as a strategic differentiator, as customers can use this channel to avail anywhere, anytime access to a wide range of banking products and services. Mobile platform is also considered as an essential service by financial institutions to compete effectively in the market. Mobile phones are increasingly being used to carry out banking related functions, for instance balance inquiries. Banks can reduce costs associated with call center operations by reducing transaction time and cost, and in the process ensure customer satisfaction. Mobile banking is emerging as a mainstream consumer banking channel, as against its earlier status as a niche segment. Mobile banking services are used for make payments, money transfers including account-to-account transfers, access account information, opening accounts, applying for credit extension or loans, locating bank branches or ATMs, make investments, and access content services. Demand for mobile banking services is forecast primarily come from customers in industrialized countries. On-the-go customers, and the younger generation are anticipated to drive demand for mobile banking services. Lack of bank branching infrastructure in developing markets is also expected to boost demand for mobile banking services and correspondingly boost the volume of mobile data traffic.

Investment Banking Segment to Reach $5 Billion by 2026In the global Investment Banking segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$615.6 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-banking-market-to-reach-30-1-billion-by-2026--301331315.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.