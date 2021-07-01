Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market To Reach $12.9 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Digital Asset Management (DAM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2026In enterprises with huge burgeoning repositories, the absence of effective digital content management systems and workflows often leads to employees wasting substantial man-hours for locating and retrieving required files from the repositories, or producing poor quality output by making do with whatever resources are at hand due to the hassle of finding appropriate content from among the millions of stored files. Effective infrastructure, strategies, and mechanisms are therefore required for previewing, retrieving, transforming, distributing and sharing new and existing digital files in order to extract the maximum value from the existing inventory of digital assets. However, building infrastructure for securely accessing, sharing, and utilizing rich digital media content poses a number of challenges including the use of expensive specialty systems and solutions, and the deployment of strong networks to handle the high load for supporting user access to large-sized files from a centralized library.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Asset Management (DAM) estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026The Digital Asset Management (DAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19% and 21.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.8% CAGR.

Digital asset management is anticipated to become a compelling technology for content personalization and distribution to support marketing initiatives. AI holds significant role in enhancing the intelligence, automation and speed of digital asset management systems by performing tasks requiring human intelligence without relying heavily on human assistance. AI tools are intended for performing tasks involving learning and reasoning by using information like motion and perception. These systems rely on advanced options like creativity and social intelligence to analyze information and produce knowledge manipulations and representations. In addition, sophisticated AI systems are capable of collecting and analyzing data, and exploit machine learning processes for learning, evolving and assimilating human intelligence patterns. These systems need large data volumes and time for proper learning. The use of AI with digital asset management systems assists users in controlling large content volumes by leveraging various technologies and approaches such as auto-tagging, computer vision and computer linguistics. Further advancements in digital asset management technology is also likely to result in the development of new innovative systems that would act as a centralized brand management platform where companies would be able to store their entire marketing assets and offer customers freedom with control. The integration of brand management into existing systems would enable digital asset management providers in offering users the ability of streamlining and optimizing the organization's reputation, customer experience, and workflow from a single platform. With constant evolution in technology, marketers need to stay updated on how content could be distributed for reaching users on all platforms and devices. This would require digital asset management providers to develop integrated platforms that can help marketers in creating content, building and launching campaigns, and monitoring their best-performing assets all from a single application.

By Deployment, On-Premise Segment to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2026Global market for On-Premise segment is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$5.4 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 14.8% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for On-Premise segment, accounting for 30.9% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 15.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$586 Million by the close of the analysis period. More

