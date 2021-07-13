Global Digital Advertising And Marketing Market To Reach $786.2 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Digital Advertising and Marketing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 16; Released: June 2021 Executive Pool: 79739 Companies: 311 - Players covered include Acxiom Corporation; Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Amazon.com, Inc.; Baidu, Inc.; Dentsu International; Eniro AB; Epsilon Data Management, LLC; Facebook, Inc.; Google, Inc.; IAC/InterActiveCorp.; Microsoft Corporation; LinkedIn Corporation; Sohu.com, Inc.; SXM Media; Tencent Holdings Ltd.; TradeDoubler AB; Twitter, Inc.; Xaxis, LLC; Verizon Media and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Mode/Format (Display, Search, Other Modes/Formats); Vertical (Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Tourism, Education, Other Verticals) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Market to Reach $786.2 Billion by 2026The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in people staying at home and/or working remotely from home, resulting in huge increase in online traffic. The large increases in online traffic provide opportunities for companies to keep their target audience engaged through digital marketing initiatives. While overall digital marketing spending declined due the pandemic-induced cuts in marketing and advertising budgets during the lockdown , available budgets are being directed at digital marketing initiatives. In addition, advertisers are realizing higher returns on their investments owing to lower competition for advertising space. As a result, the pandemic is driving changes to digital marketing strategies at companies, especially at companies where digital marketing initiatives had relatively low priority.

Clicks and display ads are among the most prominent forms of digital marketing initiatives. Clicks are expensive compared to display ads, as clicks ensure the customer is directed to the advertiser's website. However, clicks provide a better return on investment. The declines in digital marketing budgets across the spectrum resulted in lower costs per click. As a result, marketers are gaining more clicks for the same cost. Proactive advertisers with long-term outlook are utilizing the lower costs of clicks to improve their marketing plans and stand to gain the most when conditions improve. The continued spending on digital marketing initiatives would ensure that such advertisers have a high recall for their products or services when the conditions improve. In addition, the lower costs of digital marketing, as well as the unfavourable circumstances for other marketing and advertising formats is resulting in advertisers exploring and/or increasing their marketing spends on digital marketing.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Advertising and Marketing estimated at US$350 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$786.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period. Display, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.5% CAGR to reach US$521.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Search segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.9% share of the global Digital Advertising and Marketing market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $155.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $254.9 Billion by 2026The Digital Advertising and Marketing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$155.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$254.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$288.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe, constitute key revenue contributors for the global digital advertising and marketing market. Factors such as huge penetration of connected devices, highly developed digital ecosystem backed by large media companies and ICT services providers, and robust focus on digital media campaigns among businesses remain the prime contributors for growth and progress digital ad market in the developed countries. Per capita spending on connected devices remains high in the developed regions, with a significant portion of consumers purchasing mid- to high-end devices for various purposes. Products with sophisticated features and functions are popular among consumers, and price of the product remains mostly irrelevant as majority of consumers are affluent. While consumer affluence and general inclination towards advanced technologies favour wider acceptance of connected devices, active participation of leading electronics manufacturers drives momentum in the market. As penetration of connected devices and consumer inclination towards digital solutions remains high, developed regions represent the primary markets for digital advertising and marketing, globally.

By Vertical, Retail & Consumer Goods Segment to Reach $158.3 Billion by 2026Global Retail & Consumer Goods (vertical) segment is estimated at US$78.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$158.3 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 11.9% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Retail & Consumer Goods segment, accounting for 36.1% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 15.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$76.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

