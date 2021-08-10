Global Die Casting Market to Reach $88.2 Billion by 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Die Casting - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 962 Companies: 69 - Players covered include Arconic, Inc.; Endurance Technologies Limited; Form Technologies, Inc.; GF Casting Solutions AG; Gibbs Die Casting Corp.; Hitachi Metals, Ltd.; Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH; Pace Industries; Ryobi Limited; Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corp. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: End-Use (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Other End-Uses); Production Process (Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting, Other Production Processes) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass ™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Die Casting Market to Reach $88.2 Billion by 2024

Die casting is a process, which makes use of dies or reusable molds, for manufacturing geometrically complex metal parts. The die casting method is superior to other metal casting processes in that, various shapes, intricate designs and closer dimensional tolerance of the metal can be obtained. The process of die-casting is essential to various manufacturing industries such as automotive, white goods, hardware, electrical and electronics, computers and others. Modern die casting technique employs computerized controls, to produce precision and high-strength products at a high production rate. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Die Casting is projected to reach US$88.2 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% over the analysis period. China represents the largest regional market for Die Casting, accounting for an estimated 37.6% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$38.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period.

Die casting market is influenced by the stable growth in the global economy and the fast-paced industrial and manufacturing activity being seen in high-growth emerging economies specifically in China and India. Growing demand for lightweight and energy efficient components from automotive and consumer appliances industries, and increasing investments in electronics, construction, mining and aerospace and defense sectors present considerable growth opportunities. The intensifying efforts to expand 4G networks and launch 5G networks are driving demand for die castings in the telecommunications industry. Sustained advancements in technology associated with casting automation will also fuel market for die castings in the coming years. With castings market in developed economies gradually maturing, future growth potential is expected to emerge from high-growth developing economies. The growing use of castings in a range of applications including automotive, mass transportation, heavy machinery, and building & construction industries is driving growth in the region. Further, the emergence of numerous manufacturing plants in low-cost Asian economies represents key growth drivers in the region.

The market for Ferrous castings is forecast to dominate market share over the analysis period. Growth in the ferrous metal castings market over the next few years will be primarily driven by soaring demand for ductile iron castings. Strong preference for lightweight castings in line with trend of producing light weight and yet robust and durable end products will continue to drive demand for ductile iron castings, which are relatively lighter than gray iron castings. Besides weight factor, ductile iron castings score over gray iron castings in terms of wear resistance, surface hardness and impact resistance. More

MarketGlass ™ PlatformOur MarketGlass ™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR ™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-die-casting-market-to-reach-88-2-billion-by-2024--301350900.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.