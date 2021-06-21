Global Diaper Market Value To Increase By Over $ 34 Billion During 2021-2025 | Technavio

Rising adoption of baby diapers in developing regions to emerge as a top driver.

The diaper market is expected to grow by USD 34.06 billion during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of almost 8%. The report throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect.

Diaper Market: Rising adoption of baby diapers in developing countries

Rising disposable incomes of consumers in developing regions such as Asia have increased the awareness regarding the importance of hygiene on baby health. In addition, India, China, and some Middle East countries are witnessing rapid growth in birth rates. This has significantly increased the demand and consumption of baby care products, including baby diapers, which is driving the market growth.

As per Technavio, the rise in the elderly population and cases of urinary incontinence will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Diaper Market: Rise in elderly population and cases of urinary incontinence

Over the years, the elderly population has grown significantly across the world, especially in countries such as the US and Japan. Many people falling to this age group are more susceptible to developing urinary incontinence. The condition makes a person lose normal control over bowel and bladder functions. This is resulting in high demand for adult diapers from the geriatric population segment.

"Innovations in product design and the rising demand for eco-friendly and high-absorbent diapers will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Diaper Market: Major vendors

The report provides comprehensive information on the growth strategies adopted and key products offered by top vendors including:

Attends Healthcare Products Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Kao Corp.

Kimberly Clark Corp.

Diaper Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the diaper market by type (baby diaper and adult diaper) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the diaper market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing elderly population in the region.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

