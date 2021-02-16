Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Deals Report 2020: Latest Deals In CT, Endoscope, Molecular And Nuclear, PET, SPECT, MRI, Ultrasound, X Ray, Angiography, Fluoroscopy & Mammography

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the diagnostic imaging partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

This report provides an overview of diagnostic imaging dealmaking, the common clauses, rights and options in the partnering agreement, and also a comprehensive review of deals signed in since 2014.This report provides a comprehensive and detailed review of all diagnostic imaging deals announced since 2014. The comprehensive agreements chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal, providing easy access to each deal on demand. Where available, the full deal contract document is also provided and indicated by a document symbol.Contract documents provide unsurpassed access to the detail of a deal normally announced in brief summary through a press release. Detailed analysis of a contract allow better understanding of the terms agreed between the parties, and importantly the basis under which monies and licensing rights are exchanged. Key benefits Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of diagnostic deal trends since 2014

Analysis of the structure of diagnostic agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 650 actual diagnostic imaging deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual diagnostic contracts enter into by the leading biopharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a diagnostic agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Specific technology target

This report provides details of the latest diagnostics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Imaging

CT

Endoscope

Molecular and nuclear

PET

SPECT

MRI

Ultrasound

X ray

Angiography

Fluoroscopy

Mammography

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1 Introduction Chapter 2 Trends in Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking2.1. Introduction2.2. Diagnostic Imaging partnering over the years2.3. Most active Diagnostic Imaging dealmakers2.4. Diagnostic Imaging partnering by deal type2.5. Diagnostic Imaging partnering by therapy area2.6. Deal terms for Diagnostic Imaging partnering2.6.1 Diagnostic Imaging partnering headline values2.6.2 Diagnostic Imaging deal upfront payments2.6.3 Diagnostic Imaging deal milestone payments2.6.4 Diagnostic Imaging royalty rates Chapter 3 Leading Diagnostic Imaging deals3.1. Introduction3.2. Top Diagnostic Imaging deals by value Chapter 4 Most active Diagnostic Imaging dealmakers4.1. Introduction4.2. Most active Diagnostic Imaging dealmakers4.3. Most active Diagnostic Imaging partnering company profiles Chapter 5 Diagnostic Imaging contracts dealmaking directory5.1. Introduction5.2. Diagnostic Imaging contracts dealmaking directory Chapter 6 Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking by technology type Chapter 7 Partnering resource center7.1. Online partnering7.2. Partnering events7.3. Further reading on dealmakingFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i7d46d

