Global Diagnostic Biomarkers Markets, 2021-2024 With Focus On Companies With Commercialized Products And/or Very Advanced Development Programs

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Market for Diagnostic Biomarkers (Tumor, Cardiac, Infectious Disease, Auto-Immune and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on diagnostics. The World Market for Biomarkers estimates the world markets for biomarkers and biomarker tests from 2015 to 2024, with 2020 as the base year, providing global biomarker market forecasts for the total biomarker market.

Biomarkers are biological or biochemical molecules, genetic changes, or other characteristics that can be measured; they indicate or predict a condition, risk, or likely biological response. Biomarkers can be used for a range of diagnostic applications including diagnosis, predicting prognosis, identifying appropriate therapy for an individual, monitoring disease or for return of a disease, and other applications.

Clinical Diagnostic Biomarker Market by Disease

In 2020, growth in the total global market for clinical diagnostic markers has been strong, with strong expansion expected to continue. The report discusses how this growth will be fueled by an aging population that is more susceptible to disease, the increasing number of targeted therapies being developed and introduced, and the large and growing clinical diagnostic test market. Further, analysis in the report of key segments, such as the infectious disease and cancer segments, shows that growth will occur at different rates.

Biomarker Market Drivers and Restraints

For this report, the market for biomarkers focuses on applications of biomarkers. This includes both research and diagnostic applications of biomarkers. The potential market for biomarkers being evaluated as potential drug targets is not included in this market analysis, as that therapeutic market would be determined by the potential market for new therapies targeting the biomarker drug target.

The report examines biomarker market drivers and restraints. As in other markets, a variety of drivers and restraints exert influences to varying degrees. Some of these drivers and restraints operate at a macro level, affecting the entire industry, while others mainly affect certain segments, companies, geographies, or other select situations. The market for a biomarker that is developed and commercialized for diagnostic applications is driven by the market and need for diagnostic assays that detect that biomarker.

Key Technologies Used to Identify & Analyze Biomarkers

Many different technologies have been developed and are used in biomarker discovery, and also for detection and analysis of known biomarkers. These include traditional technologies, some of which have been used for decades. In addition, many new technologies developed for other applications are now being applied in this field.

These include mass spectrometry and next generation DNA sequencing. Many tests performed using newer technologies are currently being done primarily as laboratory developed tests (LDTs) or by organizations performing clinical tests for pharmaceutical companies developing new drugs; however, some companies plan to eventually develop IVD test kits based on their laboratory assays.

Competition in the Market

The World Market for Biomarkers includes profiles of companies active in the discovery and/or commercialization of biomarkers. This includes companies commercializing in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and analysis of biomarkers, selected diagnostic companies commercializing diagnostic tests in their own CLIA certified laboratories for detection and analysis of biomarkers, and selected other players.

The report's focus is on companies with commercialized products and/or very advanced development programs. The diagnostics market is a highly competitive market, and there are many additional diagnostic companies that offer tests based on biomarkers discussed in this report. Companies profiled in the report range from large, multinational companies to smaller companies in or entering this market,

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Report Coverage

Methodology

Sources of Information

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Environment & Analysis

Overview

Demographic Patterns

Biomarker Technologies

Biomarker Market Analysis

Biomarker Products

Geographical Markets

Chapter 4: Infectious Disease Biomarkers

Overview

COVID-19 Biomarkers

Respiratory Diseases

Pneumonia

Influenza

Group A Streptococcus Infections

Tuberculosis

Other Respiratory Infections

Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs)

Clostridioides difficile (c. diff)

Sepsis

Staphylococcus aureus

Enterococcus

Other Healthcare-Associated Infections

Hepatitis

Types of Hepatitis

Hepatitis Biomarkers

Commercial Hepatitis Tests

HIV

Overview

Statistical Trends

Biomarker-Based HIV Tests

Commercial HIV Tests

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Chlamydia/Gonorrhea (CT/NG)

Trichomoniasis

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV-1 & HSV-2)

Other Sexually Transmitted Diseases

TORCH

Other Infectious Diseases

Malaria

Lyme Disease

coli

pylori

Dengue

All Other Disease

Chapter 5: Cancer Biomarkers

Overview

Types of Cancer Biomarkers

Market Analysis

Biomarker Product Suppliers

Chapter 6: Cardiovascular Biomarkers

Overview

Key Biomarkers

Biomarker Product Suppliers

Chapter 7: Clinical Chemistry Biomarkers

Overview

Blood Gases & Electrolytes

Urinanalysis

Workstation Immunoassay Tests

Market Analysis

Biomarker Product Suppliers

Chapter 8: Neurological Biomarkers

Overview

Key Biomarkers

Market Analysis

Biomarker Product Suppliers

Chapter 9: Autoimmune Biomarkers

Overview

Key Biomarkers

Market Analysis

Biomarker Product Suppliers

Chapter 10: Other Biomarkers

Overview

Diabetes & Metabolic Biomarkers

Fertility & Pregnancy Biomarkers

Kidney Disorders

Inherited Diseases

Cystic Fibrosis



Down Syndrome



Sickle Cell Disease



Gaucher Disease



Familial Hypercholesterolemia



Muscular Dystrophy



Hemophilia



Von Willebrand Disease



Neurofibromatosis



Polycystic Kidney Disease



Spinal Muscle Atrophy



Klinefelter Syndrome



Canavan disease



Cerebral Palsy



Angelman Syndrome (AS)



Other Inherited Diseases

Thyroid Conditions

All Other Biomarkers

Bone Disease Biomarkers



Gastrointestinal Biomarkers



Respiratory Biomarkers

Chapter 11: Company Profiles

Roche Diagnostics ( Basel, Switzerland )

) Molecular Testing



Companion Diagnostics



Circulating Tumor Cells

Abbott Diagnostics ( Abbott Park , Illinois )

, ) COVID-19



Point-of-Care Tests



Core Laboratory



Molecular Assays



Companion Diagnostics



Liquid Biopsy

Danaher Corporation ( Washington, D.C. )

) Cepheid



Radiometer



Beckman Coulter



Leica Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( Waltham, Massachusetts )

) Siemens Healthineers ( Malvern, Pennsylvania )

) Becton Dickinson , and Company - BD ( Franklin Lakes, New Jersey )

, and Company - BD ( ) bioMerieux (Marcy l' Etoile , France )

, ) Illumina ( San Diego, California )

) Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( Raritan, New Jersey )

) Quidel Corporation ( San Diego, California )

) Exact Sciences ( Madison, Wisconsin )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories ( Hercules, California )

) DiaSorin Group (Saluggia, Italy )

) Myriad Genetics ( Salt Lake City, Utah )

) Luminex Corporation ( Austin, Texas )

