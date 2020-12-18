Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report 2020: Insights, Epidemiology, And Market Report 2017-2030 Featuring 11 Emerging Therapies

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetic Retinopathy - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 ( Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan. Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) Diagnosis and TreatmentIt covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies and diagnosis available in the Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides the country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the United States, Europe, and Japan.The Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) market report gives a thorough understanding of Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) symptoms by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, physiology, and diagnosis. It also provides Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) symptoms of treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) symptoms in the US, Europe, and Japan.Diabetic retinopathy is detected during an eye examination that includes visual acuity test, pupil dilation, ophthalmoscopy or fundus photography, and others. For diabetic retinopathy that is threatening or affecting the patient's sight, the main treatments are:a) laser treatment - to treat the growth of new blood vessels at the back of the eye (retina) in cases of proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and to stabilize some cases of maculopathyb) eye injections - to treat severe maculopathy ''that is threatening your sightc) eye surgery - to remove blood or scar tissue from the eye if laser treatment is not possible because retinopathy is too advanced. Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) EpidemiologyThe Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken. Key FindingsThe diagnosed cases of Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) is increasing in 7MM during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Total Prevalent cases of Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), Gender-Specific cases of Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), Age-Specific cases of Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and Severity-Specific cases of Diabetic Retinopathy (DR). The report includes the prevalent scenario of Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) Drugs UptakeThis section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions. Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) Pipeline Development ActivitiesThe report provides insights into the therapeutic candidate in Phase I, II and III stage. It also analyses Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.Major players include Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Adverum Biotechnologies, Kubota Vision, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Allegro Ophthalmics. Pipeline Development ActivitiesThe report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing and patent details for Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) emerging therapies. Reimbursement Scenario in Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the early stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy. Competitive Intelligence AnalysisThe publisher performs Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability. Key Topics Covered: 1 Key Insights 2 Executive summary 3 Organizations 4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 5 Diabetic Retinopathy: Market Overview at a Glance5.1 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Diabetic Retinopathy in 20175.2 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Diabetic Retinopathy in 2030 6 Diabetic Retinopathy: Market Overview at a Glance6.1 Introduction6.2 Diabetes Mellitus6.2.1 Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus6.2.2 Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus6.3 Pathophysiology6.4 Clinical Presentation6.5 Diabetic Retinopathy Symptoms6.6 Diabetic Retinopathy Risk Factors6.7 Diabetic Retinopathy Classification6.8 Diagnosis of Diabetic Retinopathy 7 Epidemiology and Patient Population7.1 Key Findings7.2 Assumptions and Rationale7.3 Total cases of Diabetic Retinopathy in 7MM 8 Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy 9 Unmet Needs 10 Marketed Drugs10.1 LUCENTIS: Genentech10.2 EYLEA: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 11 Emerging Therapies11.1. Key Cross Competition11.2 Brolucizumab: Novartis Pharmaceuticals11.3 Faricimab: Roche11.4 ADVM-022: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.11.5 BI 1467335: Boehringer Ingelheim11.6 GB-102: Graybug Vision11.7 Emixustat Hydrochloride: Kubota Vision Inc.11.8 KVD001: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Ltd.11.9 LKA651: Novartis Pharmaceuticals11.10 Risuteganib: Allegro Ophthalmics LLC11.11 RG7774: Roche11.12 BI 764524: Boehringer Ingelheim 12 Diabetic Retinopathy: 7 Major Market Analysis12.1 Key Findings12.2 Market Size of Diabetic Retinopathy in 7MM 13 Seven Major Market Outlook 14 United States Market Size 15 Market Drivers 16 Market Barriers 17 SWOT Analysis 18 Market AccessReimbursement 19 Case Study19.1 A case study of a patient with diabetic retinopathy19.2 A case report on proliferative diabetic retinopathy with a marked sheathing of the retinal arteries following vitrectomy19.3 Proliferative diabetic retinopathy in a 16-year-old: A case report19.4 A case of proliferative diabetic retinopathy with HIV infection in which HAART possibly influenced the prognosis of visual function 20 KOL Views Companies Mentioned

