Global Diabetes Diagnostic & Monitoring Markets Executive And Consultant Guides 2020

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetes Diagnostic & Monitoring Markets with Executive and Consultant Guides - Including Customized Forecasting and Analysis 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Will diabetes management become a diabetes cure? Diabetes management is moving onto phones and laptops and integrated into physicians' databases. Well established players are jockeying for position in this emerging digital environment while the fundamentals suggest global growth that will continue well into the future. The results of these efforts will change what diabetes means to millions of people worldwide. The digital revolution is breathing new life into the commodity world of testing strips. Understand what is driving this huge global diagnostic market.The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. Growth is coming from the fundamentals and the move to the real-time data management of blood parameters. When does effective management constitute a cure? New technologies are bringing an artificial pancreas into view. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Digital Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Market Definition1.1 An Overview of Diagnostics and Monitoring of Diabetes1.2 Diabetes Prevalence - the Big Picture1.3 Market Definition1.4 Methodology1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective 2. Diabetes - Current Science2.0 Understanding the Disease2.1 Type 1 2.2 Type 2 2.3 Diabetes Related Disease 2.4 Pancreas and Autoimmunity 3. Industry Overview3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market3.1.1 Academic Research Lab3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer3.1.3 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier3.1.4 Independent Testing Lab3.1.6 Public National/regional lab3.1.7 Hospital lab 3.1.8 Physician Lab3.1.9 Audit Body 3.1.10 Certification Body 4. Market Trends4.1 Factors Driving Growth 4.2 Factors Limiting Growth4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development 5. Diabetes Diagnostics - Recent Developments

Diabetes app Glucose Buddy supports Dexcom CGM devices

Abbott's Freestyle Libre 2 Secures CE Mark

Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care

Trividia Health, Inc. to acquire Freedom Meditech

Medtronic to Acquire Nutrino Health

Nova Biomedical Receives FDA Clearance for Capillary Testing with Critically Ill Patients

ARKRAY announces new blood glucose monitoring systems

Life365 Extends Connected Care Platform Partnership with OSANG Healthcare

AgaMatrix Enters Strategic Partnership with Arcadia Group

PTS Diagnostics Updated System, Lowers Average Cost Per Test

ACON Laboratories Launches New System for the Veterinary Market

Senseonics extends distribution agreement with Roche Diabetes Care

Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Global Partnership with Poctech

New Release of OneTouch Reveal Mobile App

J&J to sell Lifescan, dropping out of diabetes diagnostics

6. Profiles of Key Companies

A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd.

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

AgaMatrix, Inc.

Agilent (Dako)

Apex Biotechnology Corporation

ARKRAY, Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson & Co

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. BIONIME Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

DexCom, Inc.

Diazyme Laboratories Inc.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc

HemoCue AB

LifeScan, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Nipro Europe

Nova Biomedical Corporation

OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Pepex Biomedical

PTS Diagnostics

Roche Diabetes Care, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co, Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Sinocare, Inc.

Trividia Health, Inc

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc

Terumo Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tosoh Bioscience, Inc.

Trinity Biotech plc

Ypsomed AG

7. Diabetes Diagnostic Markets 8. Global Diabetes Diagnostics Markets - By Assay 9. Appendices For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whadph

