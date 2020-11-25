Global DevOps Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798346/?utm_source=PRN The global market for DevOps is expected to witness revenues spike by29.4% in the year 2020 and thereafter continue to grow and reach a projected US$21.3 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. DevOps is an emerging approach that brings together software development and IT operations to help organizations in developing proprietary software for staying competitive in the market. The approach streamlines software development with IT operations to make the entire process more efficient and expedite time-to-market. Collaborative efforts of a team with cross-functional individuals enable companies to optimize innovation, functionality and speed. DevOps reduces complexity and addresses issues to assist organizations in delivering software solutions. The approach breaks down inter-departmental silos and improves communication, transparency and integration required for effective decision making. DevOps improves collaboration and ensures supportive operating environments for expediting delivery of innovative and new features. The concept ensures stable operating environments and allows timely detection and remediation of defects or errors. The practice supports continuous release, deployment, testing and monitoring for faster release cycles. In addition to driving employee engagement, DevOps improves productivity and offers avenues for professional development. By allowing companies to accelerate delivery times for best features and services, DevOps pushes ROI. DevOps brings together software developers and operating teams for accelerated development and delivery of new solutions and features to end users. The approach encompasses multiple stages and involves the use of various tools for automation of these steps. The process starts with setting up of a plan to select a specific module and associated algorithm. The next step involves coding of the program and marking of a star in repository that holds the original code along with related versions. The code is fetched and prepared for execution in the build step. Developers test the product for bugs before deployment. The deployed solution is continuously configured for desirable state. In addition, the product is monitored continuously in real working settings and the feedback is provided to planners. Codes proving their efficacy during the test are considered for deployment. The entire lifecycle also involves the use of different tools to automate stages. DevOps solutions are finding increasing adoption across various industries, with the telecom & ITES sector holding the leading share of the market due to increasing focus on faster delivery of services. These tools are widely used in the banking and financial service sector to improve the efficiency and customer service. The ability of DevOps tools to reduce coding errors, increase efficiency of software development process and support business operations is likely to drive their demand in various industries. The market is anticipated to also benefit from ongoing digitalization along with the transition toward containerization and platform-as-a-service (PaaS). The growing popularity of cloud computing is driving various companies to embrace PaaS for supporting software development and testing processes. The DevOps market is anticipated to receive a major impetus from increasing implementation of automated software. The trend is particularly evident across developing nations owing to rapid industrialization and positive macroeconomic scenario. Countries including India, China, Brazil, Mexico, Russia and Canada are likely to emerge as primary markets for automated software, prompting various companies to focus on product innovations. In 2019, Fidelity International, Inc. utilized the test automation framework for implementing a DevOps approach and automated software release framework. These advances are bound to present new growth opportunities for automated software and push the DevOps market. The market also stands to benefit from the growing preference for hybrid cloud. Hybrid cloud has emerged as a primary option to deploy DevOps owing to its ability to support flexible and rapid service provisioning with flexible pricing. The approach counterbalances the cost involved in managing the development along with runtime infrastructure in-house. Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1 COVID-19 Crisis Encourage Adoption of DevOps in Europe II-2 An Introduction to DevOps: Practices Redefining Software Development II-3 DevOps Lifecycle: Planning through to Deployment Stages II-4 Tapping DevOps for Numerous Advantages II-4 DevOps Evolves from Niche to Mainstream Market with Immense Growth Potential II-5 Key Drivers Propelling the Market II-6 Key Challenge with DevOps: High Installation Cost Impedes Market Growth II-6 Analysis by Vertical: Telecom & ITES Sector Holds Major Share II-6 Exhibit 1: World DevOps Market by Vertical (2020 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, and Other Verticals II-7 Regional Analysis: North America Maintains Strong Position II-8 Organizations in Asia-Pacific Adopt DevOps Resources to Fast- Track Time-to-Market II-8 Exhibit 2: World DevOps Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions II-9 Exhibit 3: World DevOps Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan II-10 Competitive Scenario: Market Remains Highly Fragmented II-10 Recent Market Activity II-11 Exhibit 4: Market Share of Leading Configuration Management Software Technology Providers (2020): Select Global Brands MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-18 Innovation and Quality: Key to Growing Demand for DevOps II-18 DevOps Tools and Services Facilitate Accelerating Time to Market II-18 Role of DevOps in the COVID-19 Era II-19 Shift Towards Virtualization Platforms Enhances Significance of DevOps for the Telecom Industry II-19 Participants in Telecom Industry Eye on DevOps for 5G Technology II-20 Opportunity Indicators II-21 Exhibit 5: Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions (in Million) for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025 II-21 Exhibit 6: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022 II-22 DevOps Aids in Faster Mobile App Development II-22 Opportunity Indicators II-23 Exhibit 7: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025 II-23 Exhibit 8: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020 II-23 DevOps Becoming Vital for IoT and Innovations II-24 Exhibit 9: World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for Years 2016, 2018E, 2020P and 2022P II-25 Exhibit 10: Market Share Scenario of Connected Devices in Global Internet of Things (IoT) by Geographic Region: 2019 & 2024 II-26 DevOps Practices Augurs Well for Implementation in ?Financial Services? Industry II-26 DevOps Aids Digital Transformation for Retail Industry II-27 Healthcare Industry Bets on DevOps to Exploit Data Goldmine II-27 DevOps for Efficient Data Science Efforts II-27 Enhanced Patient Satisfaction & Regulatory Compliance II-28 Improving Healthcare & Lifescience Expenditure, A Critical Opportunity Indicator of Future Growth II-28 Exhibit 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (in US$ Trillion) and % Growth for the Years 2013 through 2018 II-29 DevOps Streamlines Communication & Improves Collaboration in Manufacturing Sector II-30 Exhibit 12: Manufacturing Industry Bites the Dust Severing All Planned Digital & Electronic Plant Upgrade Investments: Global Manufacturing PMI Index Score January 2020 to May 2020 II-31 Exhibit 13: Manufacturing PMI Indices for Select Asian Countries for Jan 2020 to May 2020 II-32 Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Growth in DevOps Market II-32 Exhibit 14: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023 II-33 Select Popular Tools for Harnessing True Potential of DevOps II-33 Popular DevOps Certifications Available for DevOps Professionals II-35 4. 