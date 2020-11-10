Global Dermatological Therapeutics Market To 2025 - Increase In Awareness Levels Of Disease Progression And Etiology

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermatological Therapeutics Market - Growths, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the rise in the aging population, dermatological care is likely to receive particular attention. As people age, the risk of developing skin-related disorders increases, due to factors, such as changes in the connective tissue, reduction in the skin's strength and elasticity, and reduction in secretions from sebaceous glands.Skin conditions pose a significant threat to patient's well-being, mental health, ability to function, and social participation. The increasing incidence of dermatological diseases and increasing levels of awareness-related disease progression, etiology, and available therapies are leading to a high growth of dermatological therapeutics. Key Market Trends Atopic Dermatitis Segment is Expected to Register a Robust GrowthAtopic dermatitis is a widespread chronic inflammatory skin condition that can affect patients of all ages, and it is the result of multiple environmental, immunological, genetic, and pharmacologic factors. The disease mostly flares up when the patient is around the things that cause allergic reactions. The malfunctioning in the immune system of the human body, due to asthma, is also a major cause of atopic dermatitis. Due to several lifestyle factors, the global burden of atopic dermatitis is increasing rapidly, which, in turn, is fueling the growth of the segment. North America Dominates the Market, in Terms of Revenue, and Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register a Rapid Growth North America is expected to lead the global market. Increasing healthcare expenditure, awareness about skin diseases, and the strong presence of pharmaceutical companies are anticipated to drive the market growth in North America. In Asia-Pacific, the ever-increasing pool of the patient population, increasing awareness, and increasing disposable incomes are expected to be pivotal to the robust market growth in the region. Competitive LandscapeMany new players are emerging in the dermatological therapeutics market, as a result of a number of growth opportunities. Forthcoming patent expiries of major drugs are leading to increased competition, and it is further driving the market studied, especially in the generic sector. The overall dermatological diagnostics and therapeutics industry is expected to witness tremendous growth, with several generic players controlling significant market share in the developing regions. Key Topics Covered: 1 INTRODUCTION 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Growing Burden of Dermatology Diseases4.2.2 Increase in Awareness Levels of Disease Progression and Etiology4.2.3 Increase in the Elderly Population4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Serious Side Effects for Certain Classes of Therapeutic Drugs4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Application5.1.1 Alopecia5.1.2 Herpes5.1.3 Psoriasis5.1.4 Rosacea5.1.5 Atopic Dermatitis5.1.6 Other Applications5.2 By Drug Class5.2.1 Anti-infectives5.2.2 Corticosteroids5.2.3 Calcineurin Inhibitors5.2.4 Retinoids5.2.5 Other Drug Classes5.3 By Geography 6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 AbbVie Inc6.1.2 Allergan PLC6.1.3 Amgen Inc.6.1.4 Almirall SA6.1.5 Bausch Health Companies Inc.6.1.6 Galderma SA6.1.7 GlaxoSmithKline PLC6.1.8 Johnson & Johnson6.1.9 Novartis International AG 6.1.10 Pfizer Inc. 7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDSFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5njgp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dermatological-therapeutics-market-to-2025---increase-in-awareness-levels-of-disease-progression-and-etiology-301170004.html

SOURCE Research and Markets