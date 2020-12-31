Global Dentistry Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2021 Featuring 3D Systems, BEGO, Carbon, Digital Wax Systems, EnvisionTEC, Formlabs, GE Additive, Lithoz, Stratasys, XJet

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Additive Manufacturing in Dentistry 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Previously one of the most stable and fast-growing opportunities for 3D printing technologies, in 2020 the dental 3D printing market was thrown into upheaval by the global coronavirus pandemic and resulting health response. Although the rest of the additive manufacturing industry has also been thrown into temporary chaos along with the global manufacturing economy in general -the dental industry in early 2020 has been especially negatively impacted due to acute government restrictions discouraging, or outright prohibiting, non-emergency dental care.

The sixth edition of Additive Manufacturing in Dentistry market study shows a resilient market opportunity, however, with a quick bounce-back recovery already well underway. Though the key to a return to growth in 2021 hinges on new approaches to restricting healthcare services by government entities as the pandemic continues longer than originally expected, this latest short term outlook anticipates dental printing market revenues will return to growth in the coming year - but powered by slightly shifting trends.

The report has provided annual studies into the evolving opportunities in dental 3D printing since 2014, making this the longest-running dedicated research study for professionals in the dental industry available. The latest edition of the report focuses on analyzing the market under the current pandemic-related conditions and providing realistic short-term market recovery forecasts, combined with an analysis of the longer-term shifts in dental consumer behavior resulting from COVID-19 which could impact demand for dental 3D printing solutions.In addition to an extensive written analysis of the changing market dynamics, dental industry stakeholders who purchase the study also receive the most extensive database of dental 3D printing market opportunity and forecast data available, updated for the changes resulting from the ongoing pandemic impacts and expected market recovery timeline.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Dental 3D Printing in the Post COVID-19 Market1.1 Impacts, Recovery, and Future Changes to Dental Market due to the Societal Impacts of Pandemic and Health Crises1.1.1 Review of Impacts to Dental Market from COVID-191.1.1.1 Dental Market Hardest Hit in 3D Printing Adopting Industries due to Government Mandated Shutdowns of Medical Services1.1.2 Second Half 2020 Dental Market Recovery and Expectations for 3D Printing1.1.2.1 Additional Lock Downs Unlikely to Have the Same Impact on Dentistry1.1.2.2 Future Outlook for Dental 3D Printing 1H 2020 to 2021 and Beyond1.1.3 Summary of Post-COVID Market Trends Expected to Shape Dental 3D Printing Market in Near Term1.1.3.1 Increases in Teledentistry and Impacts on 3D Printing Industry1.1.3.2 Dental Practice/Office Market Likely Put on Hold Until 2021 for 3D Printing1.1.3.3 China Strong on 3D Printing Overall post Pandemic, but Weaker on Dental Outsourcing1.1.3.4 Small to Midsize Dental 3D Printers, with Scalability and Innovative Software Improvements, May Rule the Market through 20211.2 Segmentation of Market Opportunity for Dental 3D Printing Technology 1.3 Dental 3D Printing Market Activity in 2020 - Materials, Partnership Acceleration Despite Lockdowns1.3.1 Market Activity Summary - Strategic Takeaway1.4 Summarizing Future Market Scenarios and Forecasted Growth Trends1.4.1 3D Printing Technology Will Become the Leading Production Technology in Dentistry Chapter Two: The 2020 Comprehensive Dental 3D Printing Hardware and Materials Guide2.1 Technical Developments in Dental 3D Printing Technologies Set to Disrupt the Dental Industry2.2 Ceramic Printing to Cement 3D Printing into the Core of the Dental Industry2.2.1 Material Jetting Technology Will Advance to Create Major Cross-Segment Competition with Vat Photopolymerization2.2.2 Printing of Dental Composites and Ceramics Threaten Metal Additive Manufacturing, Milling Technology's Future in Dentistry2.3 Vat Photopolymerization Dental Printing Technologies2.3.1 High-speed Photopolymerization Technologies Becoming Dominant Force in 20202.3.2 4K Projector Technology in the Dental Printing Sector2.3.3 Leading Photopolymerization Systems by Product Class2.3.4 Analysis of Available Dental Printing Materials (UV-Sensitive Resins)2.3.5 Analysis of Photopolymerization Hardware Metrics2.4 UV-based Material Jetting Dental Printing Technologies2.4.1 Leading Systems by Product Class and New Releases2.4.2 Analysis of Available Dental Printing Materials (Jettable Resins)2.4.3 Analysis of Material Jetting Hardware Metrics2.5 Other Polymer Dental 3D Printing Technologies: Material Extrusion and Powder Bed Fusion2.5.1 HP Multi Jet Fusion Continues to Shake Up Aligner Market in 2020 and Beyond2.6 Metal Powder Bed Fusion Dental 3D Printing Technologies2.6.1 Analysis of Metal Powder Bed Fusion Hardware Market Metrics2.7 Ceramic Dental 3D Printing Technologies2.7.1 Adaptations of Vat Photopolymerization Printing for Dental Ceramics2.7.2 Adaptations of Material Jetting Printing for Dental Ceramics Chapter Three: Evolution in Dental 3D Printing Applications3.1 Review of Market Opportunity for Printed Dental Models3.1.1 In-Office Modeling3.1.1.1 Teaching and Communicative Models3.1.2 Penetration and Opportunity Analysis for Dental Models3.2 Review of Market Opportunity for Printed Temporary Restorations Using Micro Filled Hybrid Materials3.2.1 Penetration and Opportunity for Printed Temporaries3.3 Review of Market Opportunities for 3D-printed Surgical Guides in Oral Surgery3.3.1 Penetration and Market Opportunity for Printed Surgical Guides3.4 Review of Market Opportunities for Value-added Orthodontic Device Applications (Trays, Splints, and More)3.4.1 Penetration and Market Opportunity for Printed Ortho Devices3.5 Review of Market Opportunities in 3D Printing for Clear Dental Aligners3.5.1 Competitive Landscape of Clear Aligner Market3.5.2 Comparing Print Technologies in Aligner Production3.5.2.1 Post Processing Comparison for Aligners3.5.3 Throughput Comparison for Aligners3.5.4 Future Hardware Evolution Considerations for Aligner Production3.5.5 Directly Printed Clear Aligners - 2020 Outlook3.5.6 Penetration Analysis for Printed Aligners and Tools3.6 Review of Market Opportunities in 3D Printing for Printed Denture Applications3.6.1 Print Technology Evolution for Denture Printing Applications3.6.2 Competitive Dynamics and Leaders in Denture Printing3.6.3 Penetration and Market Opportunity for Polymer Printed Denture Components3.7 3D-printed Investment Casting Patterns for Metal Dental Restorations and Devices3.7.1 Penetration and Opportunity for 3D Printing Wax Investment Casting in Dental Markets3.8 Review of Market Opportunities for Additively Manufactured Dental Implant Components3.8.1 Potential Implant Applications for Metal AM3.8.1.1 Penetration and Market Opportunity for Printed Dental Implant Components3.9 Review of Market Opportunities for Additively Manufactured Dental Crown and Bridge Units3.9.1 Penetration and Market Opportunity for Metal Printed Crowns and Bridges Chapter Four: Analysis of the Dental 3D Printing Competitive Landscape in 20204.1 Analysis of Primary Dental 3D Printing Solutions Market - Hardware and Materials4.1.1 3D Systems (including Vertex Global)4.1.2 Stratasys4.1.3 EnvisionTEC4.1.4 Digital Wax Systems (DWS)4.1.5 Formlabs4.1.6 BEGO4.1.7 Carbon4.1.8 GE Additive4.1.9 XJet 4.1.10 Lithoz Chapter Five: Presentation of Key Ten-year Dental 3D Printing Market Forecasts5.1 Discussion of Methodology5.1.1 Methodology for Evaluating Opportunities for Dental Printing Services in a Changing Laboratory Landscape5.2 Selected Cross Segment Opportunities5.3 Selected Hardware Market Metrics5.4 Selected Dental Print Material Market Metrics5.5 Selected Dental Print Services and Laboratory Outsourcing Market Metrics

