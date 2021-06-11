Global Dental Restoration Market To Witness $ 1.58 Bn Growth During 2021-2025 | 3M Co., Amann Girrbach AG, And COLTENE Holding AG Emerge As Major Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental restoration market is expected to grow by USD 1.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental restoration market is expected to grow by USD 1.58 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the dental restoration market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The dental restoration market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Dental Restoration Market Participants: 3M Co.: The company offers a wide range of dental restoration products such as glass ionomer restorative, bulk fill restorative, etc.

Amann Girrbach AG: The company offers a wide range of dental restoration products such as dental amalgams, dental adhesives, dental cement, dental composites, dental ceramics, and dental liners.

COLTENE Holding AG: The company offers a wide range of dental restoration products such as dental amalgams, dental cement, dental composites, dental ceramics, and dental liners.

Dental Restoration Market 2021-2025: SegmentationDental restoration market is segmented as below:

Product

Dental Amalgams



Dental Composites



Dental Cement



Dental Ceramics



Dental Liners

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

End-user

Dental Hospitals



Dental Clinics



Research Institutions

The dental restoration market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors. In addition, the increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures is expected to trigger the dental restoration market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

