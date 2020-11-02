Global Dental Infection Control Products Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Infection Control Products estimated at US$927.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the period 2020-2027. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591576/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $251.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR The Dental Infection Control Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$251.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$200.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Company Air Techniques Inc.

Biotrol

Coltène/Whaledent AG

Crosstex International Inc.

Dentisan

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

First Medica™

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. Inc.

KaVo Kerr Group

Laboratoire Septodont

maxill Inc.

Owens & Minor Inc.

Schülke & Mayr GmbH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591576/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Dental Infection Control Products: Essential to Prevent Cross- Infections and Occupational Exposures to Pathogens in Dental Facilities Recent Market Activity Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth in Dental Infection Control Products Market Rising Significance of Infection Control in Dental Practices Global Competitor Market Shares Dental Infection Control Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3M ( USA) Air Techniques, Inc. ( USA) Biotrol ( USA) Coltène/Whaledent AG ( Switzerland) Crosstex International, Inc. ( USA) Dentisan (UK) Dentsply Sirona, Inc. ( USA) First Medica? ( USA) Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., Inc. ( USA) KaVo Kerr Group ( USA) Laboratoire Septodont ( France) maxill, Inc. ( Canada) Owens & Minor, Inc. ( USA) Schülke & Mayr GmbH ( Germany) 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Noteworthy Trends and Issues Personal Protective Equipment: Protection against Infectious Material Gloves: The First Line of Defense in Dental Offices Low Latex Protein Gloves -A Solution to Address Latex-Related Allergies Powdered Vs Non-Powdered Gloves Ban on Use of Powdered Medical Gloves Mask -Another Critical Protective Wear to Prevent Spread of Infections Surface Cleaning & Disinfection: Vital for Infection Control in Dental Practices Comparing Alcohol-based and Non-Alcohol Based Disinfectants Go Green: Order of the Day Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Toxic Chemicals Gain Prominence Need to Achieve Eco-Friendliness Brings Newer Green Methods to the Fore Reusables & Disposables: Drawing a Parallel Advancing Dentistry Technologies Necessitate Greater Focus on Infection Control Stemming Tuberculosis Cases: Vital Role of Infection Control Practices in Dental Clinics Recent Incidents of Infections & Epidemics Present Infection Control Challenges for Dental Clinics Ebola Virus Disease: Implications for Dental Practices MERS Infection: Emphasis on Adopting Infection Control in Dental Practices Zika Virus Threat & Implications for Dentistry Infection Control in Dental Unit Water Lines Inadequate Cleaning of Surgical Equipment: High Risk for Patients Rising Cost of Infection Control: A Matter of Concern for Dental Practices Reading the Fine Print: Essential for Appropriate Usage of Products Bib Clips: Likely Risk of Infection Regulations Putting Global Dental Infection Control Market on the Fast Track A Peek into the Regulatory Framework for Dental Infection Control Products in the US 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Dental Infection Control Products Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Dental Infection Control Products Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Dental Infection Control Products Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 4: United States Dental Infection Control Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Dental Infection Control Products Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 CANADA Table 6: Canadian Dental Infection Control Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 7: Canadian Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 JAPAN Table 8: Japanese Market for Dental Infection Control Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 9: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 CHINA Table 10: Chinese Dental Infection Control Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 11: Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 12: European Dental Infection Control Products Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 13: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 14: European Dental Infection Control Products Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 15: Dental Infection Control Products Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: French Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 GERMANY Table 17: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 18: German Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 ITALY Table 19: Italian Dental Infection Control Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Dental Infection Control Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: Dental Infection Control Products Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 SPAIN Table 23: Spanish Dental Infection Control Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Spanish Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 RUSSIA Table 25: Russian Dental Infection Control Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 REST OF EUROPE Table 27: Rest of Europe Dental Infection Control Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 28: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 29: Asia-Pacific Dental Infection Control Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 30: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 31: Asia-Pacific Dental Infection Control Products Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 32: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 33: Australian Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 INDIA Table 34: Indian Dental Infection Control Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Indian Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 SOUTH KOREA Table 36: Dental Infection Control Products Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 37: South Korean Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Dental Infection Control Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 39: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 LATIN AMERICA Table 40: Latin American Dental Infection Control Products Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 41: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Latin American Dental Infection Control Products Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 43: Argentinean Dental Infection Control Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 44: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 BRAZIL Table 45: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: Brazilian Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 MEXICO Table 47: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: Mexican Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 49: Rest of Latin America Dental Infection Control Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 MIDDLE EAST Table 51: The Middle East Dental Infection Control Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 52: Dental Infection Control Products Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 53: The Middle East Dental Infection Control Products Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 54: Iranian Market for Dental Infection Control Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 55: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 ISRAEL Table 56: Israeli Dental Infection Control Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 57: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Israel in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 SAUDI ARABIA Table 58: Saudi Arabian Dental Infection Control Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 60: Dental Infection Control Products Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 61: United Arab Emirates Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 62: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 63: Rest of Middle East Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 AFRICA Table 64: African Dental Infection Control Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 IV. COMPETITION Total Companies Profiled: 35Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591576/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dental-infection-control-products-industry-301164674.html

SOURCE Reportlinker